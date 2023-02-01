Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a bad start, falling behind 10-0 through the first five minutes of Monday night’s rematch with Nevis, and never recovered.

Trailing 31-8 at the half, the Wolves made a spirited run in the second half, but there was no come-back this time, as the visiting Tigers hung on for a 52-34 win.

