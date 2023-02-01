Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a bad start, falling behind 10-0 through the first five minutes of Monday night’s rematch with Nevis, and never recovered.
Trailing 31-8 at the half, the Wolves made a spirited run in the second half, but there was no come-back this time, as the visiting Tigers hung on for a 52-34 win.
Last week the Wolves beat the host Tigers 53-50 in double overtime, overcoming an eight-point second-half deficit in the process.
The Wolves’ struggles began with 11 first-half turnovers and many missed shots.
Avery Morrison and Makenna Oelschlager got a rally started about five minutes into the second half as each drained a three-pointer. A short time later Aubrey Morrison made two more threes as the lead shrank to 45-30.
WHA had a chance to cut further into the lead but they missed an easy bunny, which was ultimately the story of the game, and also turned the ball over a couple more times. WHA only scored four points over the final six minutes.
Aubrey Morrison led WHA with 19 points, Britta Rand scored five, while Avery Morrison, Adyson Kurtz and Oelschlager each scored three.
Mya Stacey led Nevis with 17 points, including making three three-pointers. Liddy DeWulf scored 10 and Kayli Bessler had eight points.
This week the Wolves host conference foes Laporte and Pine River-Backus, and next week travel to Cass Lake-Bena.
WHA beats Warroad
The Lady Wolves may have been down one starter, but that didn’t affect them at all as they easily beat visiting Warroad 75-48 Thursday night.
Playing without Avery Morrison, who suffered an ankle injury in the road win at Nevis, WHA got off a good start and led 37-20 at the break.
All seven players scored, with Aubrey Morrison and Rand both scoring in double figures. Morrison led with 23 points, had eight assists and four steals, and Rand tossed in 21 points.
Ava Welk had nine points, 15 rebounds, five steals and four blocked shots, with both Johannsen and Kurtz scoring eight points. Johannsen also pulled down 18 boards while Kurtz had five.
