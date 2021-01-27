The Lady Wolves played a good first half and led Red Lake by one point in their home season-opener, but were unable to match that in the second half and fell 67-43.
Three nights later, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley only trailed host Browerville-Eagle Valley by six points at the half, and once again missed too many close baskets in a 48-39 loss.
“We were in the game the entire way, did a good job of taking care of the ball, we just couldn’t convert. Missed so many shots under the basket,” Coach Jim Lien said.
WHA actually jumped out to a 11-4 lead, but over the rest of the half struggled to move the ball and had trouble scoring as they fell behind 27-21. Going 13-22 at the foul line and giving up nine threes didn’t help matters.
Kali Oelschlager recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Aubrey Morrison scored 11 and led with six steals and three assists, and Emma Deegan added eight points and six boards.
Megan Benning led the Tigers with 11 points, while Alyah Abrahamson and Zoe Hilmer each scored 10.
Red Lake wins by 24
The Warriors outscored the host Wolves 43-19 in the second half on their way to a 67-43 win Jan. 19.
“We played very well in the first half. The girls moved the ball and got good shots,” Coach Lien said. “In the second half we had too many turnovers and didn’t execute on offense. They’re a good team, but we missed too many baskets.”
Deegan led WHA with 14 points and Morrison tossed in 11 and led with six steals. Oelschlager tossed in seven points, Alexa Johannsen scored six and Ally Sea five.
Sea led with 12 rebounds and had four assists, and both Oelschlager and Alexa Johannsen grabbed 11.
Karen Guise led Red Lake with 18 points and TJ Pemberton scored 16.
