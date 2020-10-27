The Lady Wolves improved their record to 4-1 on the season by winning both of their matches last week.
Thursday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted conference rival Blackduck, coming from behind in two of the three sets.
Blackduck got off to a great start in the first set and led 7-1. Strong serving by senior Lizzie Naugle turned the tide with some strong serves, with Aleah Tabbert and Katie Sagen scoring points with several kills as WHA roared back to take the set 25-17.
WHA scored the first 11 points of the second set on their way to an easy 25-7 win.
The Drakes jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third set, but WHA only gave up four points after that as they won 25-11 going away.
“We started slow but recovered with confidence. The girls played very well in the second set, but we need to improve on intensity at the beginning of the match,” Coach Bonnie Sea said.
The Wolves served at 92 percent, had a serve receive rating at 2.31 and finished with 15 aces.
Tabbert and Sagen accounted for 13 and 12 kills respectively, Ally Sea had seven and Kali Oelschlager finished with five. Abigail Strandlie set up most of the kills with 35 assists.
Sagen (12-12), Oelschlager (6-6) and Paige Hildenbrandt (3-3) were perfect on serve, with Naugle (25-27) only missing two. Naugle led with six aces, Sea each had four, and Sagen three.
Leading the team in digs was Naugle with 16, Sea had eight and Sagen five.
This week the team has only one match at Thief River Falls, while next week they host Pine River-Backus and travel to Win-E-Mac.
Wolves win in four
The Wolves finished with 55 kills, had a serve receive rating at 2.46 and served at nearly 93 percent as they beat host Staples-Motley in four sets Oct. 20.
WHA got off to a great start by winning the first set 25-20 and dominated the second set 25-9. The Cardinals took the third 25-23, only to see the Wolves hold on to take the fourth 25-22.
“Many of our hitters were hot that night. Staples had some great defense off of some nice attacks by us. But we continued to work on ball placement throughout the match, using a variety of attacks/tips/rolls to keep the defense off balanced,” the coach said.
Oelschlager (19-19) and Naugle (17-17) were each perfect on serve, with Sagen (22-23) on missing one serve. Sea and Tabbert each had two aces, with Oelschlager, Sagen and Strandlie each have one ace serve.
Leading the way in kills was Sagen with 18, Oelschlager had 13, Tabbert 12, Sea eight and Hildebrandt four. Strandlie led the team with 49 assists.
On the defensive side, Sea led with 26 digs, Sagen had 18, Naugle 16 and Strandlie seven. Sagen also assisted on five blocks, Oelschlager finished with one solo block, while Hildenbrandt and Tabbert each had two assisted blocks.
