The Lady Wolves remained perfect in regular season games by beating host Cass Lake-Bena in three sets Thursday night.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a fast start by taking the first set 25-4 and the next two 25-18 and 25-11.
The Wolves finished with 36 kills and a season-high 18 ace serves.
Katie Sagen led with 17 kills, Kali Oelschlager had nine, Alexa Johannsen and Avery Morrison both had three kills, and Ally Sea and Ava Welk two each.
Abi Strandlie was perfect on serve (6-6) and had 31 of the team’s 33 assists. Aubrey Morrison (17-18), Gwendolyn Devries (11-12) and Mackenzie Raddatz (10-11) only had one error.
Sea led with eight aces, Aubrey Morrison five, both Devries and Strandlie two each, and Raddatz one.
On defense, Sea finished with 15 digs, while Avery Morrison, Sagen and Oelschlager each had three. Johannsen had 1.5 blocks and Sagen assisted on one.
Overall, the Wolves are 13-4 after going 2-3 at the Class A Showcase Friday and Saturday, finishing 10th out of 16 teams.
There were no stats available from the tournament at press time.
This week WHA hosts both Verndale and Northome-Kelliher, and next week they are at Laporte, Crosby-Ironton and Nevis.
