The Lady Wolves swept another double-header last week, beating host Cass Lake-Bena 12-2 and 13-6.
The two wins puts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 6-3 with three games on the schedule this week. The Wolves play Northome-Kelliher at Bemidji State University and travel to Laporte for a double-header that was postponed last week due to field conditions.
In the first game at Cass Lake, the Wolves — the home team on the scoreboard — had eight hits, five walks and three hits batters. Corah Meschke had a triple and single, Sierra Wessels two singles, Katryn Smith a double, and singles by Alexa Johannsen, Charlee Stewart and Lexi Johnson.
Paige Nornberg scored the first run in the first on a passed ball after walking to lead off the game. WHA extended the lead with an eight-run third.
Johannsen scored the first on a passed ball, with Gretchen Turney scoring on Smith’s double. Johnson followed with an RBI single, and after Katelyn DeLost was hit by a pitch, Meschke drove in two with a single. Wessels and Johannsen each had RBI singles with another run scoring on an error.
In the fourth, Stewart reached on a single and Smith was hit by a pitch. Meschke drove in both runs with a triple and scored on Wessels single.
Mackenzie Raddatz pitched five innings and only gave up two hits, one walk and struck out eight. Both Panthers’ runs were unearned.
The second game only went four innings with WHA having 10 hits and five free bases.
Wessels had a double and single, DeLost and Meschke each had two singles, with Nornberg, Turney, Smith and Johnson each having a single.
WHA scored four times in the top of the first with Smith and DeLost each having RBI singles, while Johnson and Meschke each drove in a run on a ground out. Two more runs scored in the second on a couple of errors.
In WHA’s five-run third, Meschke drove in a run with a single, Wessels single scored two, Nornberg scored on a steal and Johannsen on a bases-loaded walk.
DeLost scored the first run in the fourth on an error and Nornberg on Turney’s single
Raddatz once again went the distance to get the win by giving up only three hits, three walks and striking out eight. WHA’s defense committed five errors that allowed for four unearned runs.
Sebeka gets shut out
The Wolves had only two hits and only one base runner reached second in a 6-0 loss Friday to Sebeka.
WHA hit the ball hard all game long, finishing with only three strike outs. It was the Trojans’ defense that made every play by not committing an error.
Johannsen and Stewart each had a single, and Smith was hit twice by a pitch.
Raddatz pitched all six innings and gave up eight hits and a walk, while striking out six.
Sebeka scored their first runs in the fourth on three hits, a walk and an error. Their last two runs came in their next at-bats on three hits and an error.
