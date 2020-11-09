The Lady Wolves cruised to an easy three-set win at Win-E-Mac Thursday night, improving their record to 6-1.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley dominated from the start, taking the first set 25-9. They won the next two 25-13 and 25-3.
WHA served at 93 percent with 20 aces, and had a 2.71 serve-receive rating.
Lizzie Naugle (10-10), Abigail Strandlie (9-9) and Paige Hildebrandt (8-8) were perfect on serve, while Kali Oelschlager (26-27) and Katie Sagen (4-5) only had one error. Oelschlager led with six aces, Ally Sea had five, Hildebrandt had four, Strandlie three, and both Naugle and Katie Sagen one each.
Oelschlager and Sea each had 10 kills, Sagen added six, and both Hildebrandt and Aleah Tabbert had four kills. Strandlie finished with 29 assists.
Leading the way on defense was Naugle with 10 digs. Sea had six, and Oelschlager had one solo block and assisted on another.
This week the Wolves host Nevis and travel to Northome-Kelliher. Next week they travel to Clearbrook-Gonvick.
