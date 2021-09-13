The Lady Wolves got their biggest win of the volleyball season Thursday night, taking all three sets to be at visiting Pine River-Backus.
It’s not as if the Wolves dominated the Tigers, in fact they had to come from behind to win the first set 25-16 after falling behind 8-5.
Ally Sea got the kill to end it, one of her four, while Kali Oelschlager had eight kills in the set.
That set the tone for the second set where WHA jumped out to a 9-5 lead and led 19-14 when Pine River took a time out. After the Tigers cut the lead to 19-17, Sea recorded a tip kill off a long rally, giving them the momentum to finish off the set 25-18.
WHA dominated the third set and built a 17-6 lead. The Tigers managed to cut the lead to 21-14, but after a time out the Wolves got back on track and won 25-15 with Katie Sagen recording an ace for the final point.
The Wolves finished with a 1.88 serve-receive ratio and only four errors. They also had 39 kills, 39 assists and 56 digs. Only two starters served at 100 percent as WHA finished as a team at 87.7 percent.
Both teams had a number of service errors with WHA having six and Pine River eight.
Abi Strandlie was perfect on serve (12 attempts) with one ace and had 35 set assists.
Oelschlager led with 15 kills, Sea had 14, Sagen eight, and both Alexa Johannsen and Mackenzie Raddatz each had one kill.
Gwendolyn Devries was perfect on serve (seven attempts), with Johannsen and Sagen recording the other two ace serves.
On the defensive side, Sea led with 21 digs, Sagen had 12, Aubrey Morrison 10, and Strandlie eight digs. Both Sea and Johannsen assisted on a block.
The Wolves game with Thief River Falls Sept. 7 was postponed and might be made up ai alater date.
This week the Wolves host Bagley, travel to Blackduck and return home for Saturday’s Wolfpack Invitational. Next week they are at Cass Lake-Bena and Southwest Minnesota Christian for a two-day tourney.
