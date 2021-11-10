The Lady Wolves got off to a great start in the Section 5A title match Saturday afternoon in Crosby.
A 25-9 win over Pine River-Backus in the first set was followed by scores of 25-13 in the second and 25-17 in the third.
It’s the first time since 1978, that WHA’s volleyball team is heading to the State Tournament that gets underway Thursday.
For the team’s four seniors, it was the culmination of a lot of hard work.
Kali Oelschlager, Katie Sagen, Ally Sea and Abi Strandlie each played tremendously in the match, as did juniors Alexa Johannsen and Gwendolyn Devries, and freshmen twins Aubrey and Avery Morrison.
“It’s great! It’s amazing. We can’t believe it! It’s unbelievable! We’re so pumped,” the four seniors said when asked how it feels to be going to the State. “We’ve been dreaming about this for so long.”
Sea led with 14 kills, Oelschlager had 11 kills, Sagen nine and Strandlie had 36 assists. Sea also had three ace serves and 10 digs, Oelschlager assisted on two blocks, Sagen had 10 digs and Strandlie was 12-13 serving.
Aubrey Morrison led the team with 11 digs, had one kill and was 16-18 serving with four aces. Avery Morrison assisted on three blocks and had three kills. Johannsen was 8-8 serving and assisted on a block, while Devries had one ace on 7-8 serving.
During the regular and post-season, the Wolves did not lose a set in a five-set match, winning 18 straight as they head to State with a 28-5 mark.
The four seniors said they didn’t really think about it and focused on going out and playing the best they could. “We just went out and played the best that we can,” the four agreed. “We’re mentally strong,” added Sea. Strandlie stated, “Our team is like a family.”
