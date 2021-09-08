Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won their first two volleyball matches of the season last week, going on the road to sweep both Sebeka and Ogilvie in straight sets.
Thursday night the Lady Wolves made quick work of Ogilvie, winning 25-21, 25-10 and 25-17.
The Wolves served at 96 percent with 10 aces, had a 2.14 serve receive ratio and put away 39 kills.
Katie Sagen led the team with 15 kills and one block, Kali Oelschlager had nine kills and one block, Alexa Johnson had six kills and one block and Ally Sea had five kills.
Those who were perfect on serve were Aubrey Morrison 20-20 with four aces, Sea and Abi Strandlie both 11-11 with Strandlie having three aces, Sagen 8-8 with one ace and Avery Morrison 7-7. Strandlie also had 32 set assists.
On the defensive side, Sea led with 11 digs, Aubrey Morrison had nine, Sagen eight, Strandlie seven and Gwendolyn Devries five.
Wolves open with win
The Wolves opened the season Aug. 31, beating host Sebeka 25-16, 25-20 and 25-13.
WHA did not serve as well as they would have liked, finishing at 88 percent, but they did record six aces. They also had 43 kills and 42 set assists.
Sagen led with 16 kills, Oelschlager had 13, Sea seven and Johannsen six. Sagen also had one block, while Sea and Oelschlager assisted on a block.
Strandlie was perfect on serve (11-11) with one ace, Sea was 17-18 with one ace and Sagen 12-13 with three aces. Strandlie also had 36 set assists.
Leading the team defensively was Sea with 14 digs, Sagen and Strandlie both had nine, and Devries eight.
