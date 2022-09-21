The Lady Wolves volleyball team won their first four matches at the WHA Invitational Saturday, but they came up short in the fifth match and had to settle for second place in the Gold Division.
Fifteen teams competed in the annual event made up with four divisions. The Wolves went 3-0 in pool play and 1-1 in divisions.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley beat Fertile-Beltrami 25-20, Kaleidoscope 25-16 and 25-15, and Warroad 28-26 and 25-17 in pool play.
Against Fertile-Beltrami, WHA played strong defense and was able to record 21 kills.
Alexa Johannsen led with two solo blocks and had seven kills. Aliya Naas finished with five kills, while Avery Morrison, Mackenzie Raddatz and Ava Welk each had three kills
Aubrey Morrison was 10-11 serving with three aces to lead the team, while Kara Oberfell and Johannsen were each 6-7 serving. Oberfell also had 18 assists, Morrison led with nine digs and Naas had two aces.
Also playing strong on defense were Johannsen with seven digs and Naas had six.
The Wolves did not have a 100 percent server against Kaleidoscope but did have 11 ace serves. Naas and Oberfell led with four, and Johannsen had two.
Leading the way in kills was Johannsen with six, Avery Morrison and Naas both had three, and Devries had two. Oberfell set-up the attacking effort with 18 assists.
Defensively, Aubrey Morrison had five digs, with Devries and Oberfell each having two.
Facing Warroad, WHA served at 92 percent with seven aces. They also had 23 kills.
Oberfell was 9-9 serving with two aces, had 11 digs and 17 assists.
Aubrey Morrison was 12-12 serving with 10 digs, and Avery Morrison was 4-4 serving with seven digs and five kills.
Johannsen led with seven kills, was 11-12 serving with three aces and had eight digs.
Naas had five kills, with Raddatz and Welk each having three. Naas also had five digs and one ace serve, with Devries adding five digs.
As the top team in Pool C, WHA faced Sebeka in the Gold Division. The Wolves won 25-16, 20-25 and 15-13.
The Wolves finished with 12 ace serves and 25 kills.
Avery Morrison led with seven kills, Naas had five, Welk four, Johannsen and Devries three each and Oberfell had two.
Devries was 14-14 serving with two aces, Oberfell 8-8, Aubrey Morrison and Johannsen both had three aces, and Avery Morrison and Raddatz two each. Oberfell also had 16 assists.
Leading the team in digs was Aubrey Morrison with 11. Raddatz had eight, Devries six, and Johannsen and Oberfell five each.
In the Gold Championship, Fosston came out on top 25-16 and 25-17.
WHA finished with only 12 kills, had only had two servers at 100 percent and only recorded one ace.
Avery Morrison was 5-5 serving and Naas 2-2, with Devries having the lone ace.
Welk led with five kills, and Johannsen and Devries each had three. Oberfell set up most of those kills with nine assists.
Johannsen led the defense with nine digs, Aubrey Morrison had six, and Avery Morrison and Oberfell five each. Both Devries and Welk assisted on a block.
WHA wins in four
The Wolves lost a set for the first time this season, but they still won the match, beating visiting Blackduck in four sets Thursday night.
After taking the first set 25-15, WHA dropped the second 25-21. They regrouped to win the third 25-12 and completely dominated the fourth 25-9.
WHA finished with 41 kills and 21 ace serves despite serving under 90 percent.
Johannsen led with 12 kills, Raddatz and Avery Morrison each had seven, Welk six and Devries four kills.
Aubrey Morrison was 23-24 serving with seven aces and led with 17 digs. Oberfell was 12-13 with two aces and added 36 assists. Devries was 22-24 serving with five aces, Raddatz had three aces and Johannsen added two aces.
Also having a strong game defensively were Raddatz with 11 digs and Oberfell had 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.