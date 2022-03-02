Despite a win over Class AA Hinckley-Finlayson Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley will open the Section 5A playoffs on the road as the No. 5 seed.
No. 4 seed Pine River-Backus will host the Wolves Thursday night with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The winner will face No. 1 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Saturday in Wadena.
The Wolves finish the regular season with a 13-10 record, while the Tigers are 12-12. WHA has both a better QRF rank (42 to 47) and score (71.8 to 70.8) than the Tigers, which make you wonder who can make sense of the QRF system.
The two teams split the season series, but the last time they played WHA won 55-48. It also didn’t help that three of the Wolves’ final nine games were cancelled, and they have had several key players battling the injury bug.
In Saturday’s 67-21 road win, the Wolves got off to a great start and led 46-10 at the break.
Avery Morrison led the team with 21 points, twin sister Aubrey dropped in 14 and Kali Oelschlager scored 11.
Britta Rand also had a nice game and finished with seven points and Alexa Johannsen added six.
Wolves struggle at home
Clearbrook-Gonvick closed the first half on an 11-2 run to take a 28-25 lead and they never trailed after that as they beat host WHA 62-52 Thursday night.
It was the Bears’ 11th straight win, moving them to 17-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference.
The Bears, who forced the Wolves into 11 of their 16 turnovers in the second half, turned many of those mistakes into easy lay ups. They also dominated on second-chance points with 14-3 advantage.
Not helping matters was the absence of senior Ally Sea, who was out sick, and junior Alexa Johannsen, who was unable to play.
It was also Senior and Parent’s Night. Varsity players Oelschlager and Sea, manager Kadyn Reed, and JV players Gabrielle Daigle and Letizia Bongirolami were each honored by Coach Lien and the team.
Aubrey Morrison was the only Wolf to finish in double figures with 18 points. She also had four assists and two steals.
Oelschlager scored all eight of her points in the first half, including two three-point plays. Welk came off the bench to score seven and grab 10 rebounds, with Avery Morrison and Mackenzie Raddatz each scoring five.
Senior Dana Melby led all scoring with 25 points. Maci Wagner and Annabell Phillips each scored 11.
The Wolves did not get off to a good start as the Bears made two three-pointers to grab an 11-5 lead. Oelschlager’s old-fashioned three-point play and a three-pointer cut the lead to one.
Baskets by Avery Morrison, Britta Rand and Welk gave WHA a 23-17 lead with under five to play. They would only score one more basket before the break.
The Bears would extend their halftime lead to seven points, and then 10 points, with their biggest lead at 56-43 with 5:30 to play.
