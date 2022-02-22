The Lady Wolves didn’t play a perfect game, but it was pretty good when you consider they went on the road to beat a good Cherry team 48-36 Thursday night.
Leading by only six at the half, Walker-Hackensack used some good foul shooting to improve their record to 12-9.
“This was a big win for us not just in the section but the QRF. The girls played really well against a very good team,” Coach Jim Lien.
One player who stepped up was Kali Oelschlager, who just recently returned from a knee injury and had only played a few minutes in the previous couple of games. The senior led all scoring with 19 points and also had 11 rebounds.
Aubrey Morrison finished with 11 points and five steals, Avery Morrison had eight points and four boards, and Ava Welk scored six points and also had six boards.
Leading 13-9 Cherry was Lauren Staples with 16 points.
WHA closes out the regular season hosting Clearbrook-Gonvick, and playing at Deer River and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Wolves win at home
The Wolves held what appeared to be a comfortable 37-17 lead early in the second half over visiting Blackduck Feb. 15, but a 16-2 run as the Drakes sank four three-pointers made things close with under six minutes to play.
WHA responded with a 16-5 run of their own to earn a hard-fought 55-38 win.
Aubrey Morrison led all scorers with 23 points, including two big three-pointers late in the game to turn the momentum. She also had seven steals and four assists.
Ally Sea scored seven points and had six boards, and Johannsen tossed in six points and also had six rebounds.
Oelschlager came off the bench to play several quality minutes and finished with five points, three boards and two steals. Welk also came off the bench to lead the team with nine rebounds and had two steals.
Kendra Sparby led Blackduck with 12 points including three of her four three-pointers in the second half during the Drakes’ run.
The Wolves got off to a great start as they converted five three-point plays to take a 30-15 halftime lead.
