The Lady Wolves won all three of their games last week, including nail-biters at home against both Nevis and Park Rapids.
In Friday night’s showdown with Park Rapids, junior Mackenzie Raddatz sank a clutch three-pointer to break a 40-40 tie with 65 seconds remaining. The Panthers, who trailed 40-32 with under four minutes to go before an 8-0 run got them back in the game, had several chances to win the game over the final minute.
With about 30 seconds remaining the Panthers made a foul shot and got the rebound after the second one missed. A couple missed shots later Kali Oelschlager secured the 43-41 win with a steal after a mad scramble for the ball as time expired.
Twins Aubrey and Avery Morrison led Walker-Hackensack-Akeley with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Oelschlager finished with eight points and Raddatz scored five.
Olivia Davis and Gabi Shepersky led the Panthers with 10 points each, and Abby Morris scored seven.
The Wolves led most of the first half only to see that lead shrink to 24-22 at the break. WHA maintained that lead through most of the second half including going 6-8 from the foul line.
The Wolves travel to Pine River-Backus Thursday for a key Northwoods Conference match-up. That is their final game until the New Year.
WHA sinks Nevis
The Wolves found themselves tied at 47 apiece with visiting Nevis Thursday night with 6:17 left on the clock.
Oelschlager and Sea just checked in after sitting for a combined 10 minutes with four fouls, and their presence was immediately felt.
Over the next few minutes WHA’s defense forced the Tigers into several turnovers, while the offense put the game away at the foul line for a 62-53 win.
The Wolves closed the game on a 15-6 run by making 13-14 free throws. WHA did not have any costly turnovers, while Nevis had a handful.
Aubrey Morrison led all scorers with 22 points including 6-6 from the foul line over the final two minutes, while twin Avery Morrison scored 16 points and was also 6-6 from the foul line at the end of the game.
Alexa Johannsen recorded her first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Sea finished with 10 points.
Nevis jumped out to a 10-4 lead early behind a pair of threes from Mya Stacey and Addison Lindow. The Wolves would claw back and take a slim lead with the lead changing several times until both teams found themselves tied at 26 apiece at the break.
Nevis took advantage of their height to have a 17-2 advantage on second-chance points, but they also turned over the ball 22 times, with 13 of them in the second half.
Four Tigers also scored in double figures with Ava Isaacson scoring 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half as she was nearly unstoppable down low.
Lindow finished with 14 points, with 12 of them coming in the first half that included a trio of three-pointers.
Stacey also made three three-pointers and finished with 11 points, and Kayli Bessler added 10 points.
WHA wins at Laporte
The Wolves improved their record to 3-1 Dec. 7 with an 82-8 win at Laporte.
All 12 WHA players scored with Aubrey Morrison leading the way with 25 points. Aliya Naas came off the bench to score 10 points.
Karalyn Oberfell finished with eight points, Avery Morrison had seven, and Mackenzie Raddatz, Johannsen and Oelschlager each scored five points.
Jeana Taylor had seven of Laporte’s eight points, including two baskets in the first half as WHA led 41-8 at the break. Hannah Backus scored the other point at the foul line.
