The Lady Wolves jumped out to a double-digit lead over Sebeka and cruised to a 77-41 win Saturday night in the semifinals of the Section 5A West playoffs at Wadena High School.
Up next for the 27-2 Wolves is Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, who dismantled Pine River-Backus 77-52 in the second game Saturday night. The game will be Wednesday night in Wadena.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored 11 of the first 13 points against Sebeka with Megan Benjamin, Justine Day, Emma Deegan and Ally Sea each making a basket. A three-pointer by Deegan extended the lead to 14-5, and shortly after that WHA was up 22-7.
The Trojans, who had a hard time scoring inside, drained a couple of three-pointers as they went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 24-17.
Bri Raddatz’s driving lay up got WHA back on track as WHA took a 35-20 halftime lead.
WHA opened the second half on an 11-1 run to take control of the game. Benjamin, Raddatz, Deegan and Sea each had baskets and Deegan made two foul shots. By the nine-minute mark the Wolves had a comfortable 68-33 lead.
Deegan led all scoring with 18 points and also had seven rebounds. Raddatz scored 16 and had five assists, Benjamin recorded another double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, and also had six blocked shots and four assists.
Day finished with nine points, 12 boards and six assists, and Sea finished with eight points.
Both Bailey Nornberg and Kali Oelschlager came off the bench to score six second-half points.
Coach Jim Lien said there are always a lot of jitters going into any tournament game, but his team did not show that tonight. “The girls went out there and played, got ahead and we stayed ahead,” he said after the win. “The second half was the same thing. I told them [Sebeka’s] going to run out of gas, and we just put the pedal down and really played well.”
Lien thought Sebeka’s game plan was to stop the three seniors, and that allowed Deegan to get some open looks. She scored 12 of her points in the half including two three-points.
Another wrinkle Lien used was to start the game playing man-to-man defense. “I think that surprised them. They didn’t get open shots. One of those girls made seven threes in the first tournament game. That was the key to try and stop them shooting from the perimeter.
Maya Lake was the lone Trojan in double figures with 15 points. Kenzie Nelson finished with nine points and Maggie Erickson had seven.
The senior trio of Benjamin, Day and Raddatz have led the Wolves the last two seasons, including a 25-2 regular-season mark this year, and a 73-14 record over the last three years.
Benjamin, a 6-1 post player, has scored nearly 1,400 points in her varsity career and recently recorded her 1,000th rebound. Besides averaging nearly 13 points per game, she has 17 double-doubles.
Day, a 5-9 forward, also joined the 1,000-point club last season and this year is averaging just over 17 points per game. She also leads the team in assists at right around six per game.
Raddatz is WHA’s lone 2,000 point scorer, reaching the milestone Feb. 1 in a 67-64 home win over Mountain Iron-Buhl. As a point guard, she averages just over 18 points per game.
Wolves trounce Nevis
WHA’s big three each scored in double figures in a 67-34 home playoff win over Nevis Thursday night.
Raddatz led all scoring with 25 points including sinking four three-points, Benjamin scored 13 and Day finished with 12 points. Benjamin also had 15 rebounds and blocked eight shots, Raddatz had seven boards, five assists and five steals, and Day had eight assists and seven rebounds.
Sea scored all 10 of her points in the first half and Deegan added seven.
The Wolves got off to a great start and quickly led 8-0 with Day sinking a three-pointer. Another three by Raddatz extended the lead to 11-2, and WHA was off and running.
Two three-pointers by Sea and another by Raddatz gave WHA a 36-12 lead. If not for eight turnovers and some missed shots, WHA easily could have been up by 30 points at the break instead of 37-14.
WHA missed a lot of open shots badly to start the second half, but three-pointers by Day and Deegan got them on track as the lead swelled to 51-21. The lead would grow to as many as 40 points as Lien went to his bench players.
Leading Nevis was Ava Isaacson with 12 points while Makenna Frazier scored seven.
