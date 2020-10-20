The Lady Wolves improved to 2-0 on the season with a four-set win over Pine River-Backus, a team that has been their nemesis over the years.
Last year the Tigers beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in a five-set thriller in Walker, but the Wolves got some sweet revenge when they upset Pine River in the Section 5A North B Championship in four sets.
Coach Bonnie Sea said the match was intense, adding it was a big win for the girls.
WHA took the first two sets 26-24 and 25-14. The Tigers regrouped to take the third 25-23 in a back-and-forth battle. WHA started out slow in the fourth set, but prevailed 25-21.
“We needed to focus on our placing for serving and attacks. Once we started placing the ball, we were able to take advantage on our attacks,” the coach noted.
The Wolves finished with 50 kills, 47 set assists and had a serve-receive rating of 1.82, but struggled serving at 83.5 percent with eight aces. The Wolves lead hitting percentage vs. the Tigers was .140 percent to .068.
Leading the Wolves was Katie Sagen with 21 kills. She had 19 digs and served at 90 percent, going 19-21 with three aces.
Abigale Strandlie was the only player to serve at 100 percent, going 12-12 with one ace. She also had 10 digs, led with 41 assists, and had one ace and one kill.
Ally Sea led with 24 digs and had 10 kills, as did Aleah Tabbert, who had two assisted blocks and two ace serves.
Kali Oelschlager finished with six kills, Lizzie Naugle had 10 digs and Gwendolyn DeVries had five digs and an ace.
This week the Wolves travel to Staples-Motley and host Blackduck, and next week they are at Thief River Falls.
Perham wins in 5
The Wolves won two of the first three sets against visiting Perham Thursday, but they came up short, losing in five sets.
WHA started strong and took the first set 25-22 only to lose the second by the same score. In the third set the Wolves got the momentum and won 25-20. But once again Perham came back and took the fourth 25-20 and finished it off 15-9 in the fifth.
“What a match! The girls played awesome. Perham has a great team and we thank Nikki Bruns for coming back to Walker with her team,” Coach Sea said.
Naugle, Sagen and Strandlie each served at 100 percent, with Strandlie finishing with 38 assists.
Both Naugle and Sea had 21 digs, and Hildebrand did an amazing job of hitting by finding the open spots on the court.
Sea said they were not able to set up their blocks as efficiently as they needed to. “Their hitters were able to hit over our block, around it, and sometimes through it.”
Hildebrand did have seven block assists.
One area where WHA struggled was on serve-receive. “We need to have three consistent players who can pass short and long serves.
Sea did a fine job finishing the night with a 2.33 rating.
