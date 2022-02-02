The Lady Wolves are still nursing some injuries, but they felt a lot better Saturday after a 73-42 win at Warroad.
The win halts a three-game losing streak and moves Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 9-6 overall.
“We didn’t miss many shots in the first half. The kids shot about 70 percent. It was fun to watch them play so well,” said Coach Jim Lien as WHA jumped out to a 57-21 lead at the half.
Five Wolves finished in double figures, and as a team they were 20-23 on free throws.
Aubrey Morrison led the way with 22 points including 9-10 from the foul line. Avery Morrison and Alexa Johannsen both scored 15 points, Ava Welk had 14 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double, and Aliya Naas finished with 10 points.
Faith Lilly led Warroad with 24 points.
This week WHA travels to Northome-Kelliher and hosts Pine River-Backus. Next week they have three road games at Red Lake, and state-ranked Menahga and Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Nevis rallies for win
The Wolves shot only 26 percent from the floor, but they still had a chance to beat host Nevis Thursday night.
Three key starters were still out with injuries, but it was the absence of Aubrey Morrison over the final few minutes that allowed the Tigers to claw back and win 33-31.
Morrison, who along with twin Avery Morrison led WHA with 11 points, fouled out with under four minutes to play and WHA clinging to a six-point lead.
WHA’s defense was solid, especially since they held an 18-9 lead at the half, but not having their point guard on the court led to some turnovers and missed shots over the final minutes.
Naas finished with five points, and both Johannsen and Welk each scored two.
WHA fall at home
The Wolves were down three key players when they hosted Cromwell-Wright Jan .24, and when you’re playing one of the top teams in Class A, you need to play your best.
WHA shot only 27 percent from the floor and made only nine shots the entire game. They still found themselves tied at the half, but the Cardinals made their shots down the stretch for a 47-40 win.
“We were right there, but we missed a couple of shots. It was a good game that could have gone either way,” Coach Lien said.
Aubrey Morrison led all scoring with 24 points while Sea scored 10. Johannsen had a team-high eight rebounds, Sea had five steals and Morrison four assists.
Sascha Korpela led Cromwell with 16 points, and Andrea Pocernich scored nine points.
