The Lady Wolves met some tough competition at the Class A Midwest Warehouse Tournament last weekend in Burnsville, suffering their first two losses of the season.
The next day Walker-Hackensack-Akeley bounced back and won three straight, taking first place in the Bronze Division.
“We really picked it up on Saturday. The girls persevered during a great tourney. They stayed mentally tough, which is a big part of the game of volleyball,” Coach Bonnie Sea said.
WHA opened Saturday by beating Wabasso 25-16 and 25-19, beat Lake of the Woods 25-27, 25-21 and 15-10 and then finished by taking out Bethlehem Academy 25-18 and 25-15.
Against Wabasso, five of the Wolves served at 100 percent, put away 23 kills and had 10 blocks.
Ally Sea was perfect on serve in 11 attempts as was Bri Raddatz (nine), Lizzie Naugle (seven), Katie Sagen (four) and Rachel Pitt (three), while Megan Benjamin (nine) and Aleah Tabbert (six) only missed one serve.
Benjamin dominated the net with 12 kills and three blocks. Tabbert had three kills, Sagen and Sea two, and Kali Oelschlager led with four blocks.
Raddatz finished with 19 set assists, while Naugle and Sea had 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
In the second match, WHA was able to rally after dropping the first set because of their serving and attacking. The Wolves were 61-63 serving and had 30 kills.
Benjamin led with 13 kills, both Oelschlager and Tabbert had five, and Sagen four.
Serving at 100 percent were Tabbert (15 attempts), Benjamin (eight), Naugle and Sea (six), Sagen (five) and Pitt (four), while Raddatz led with three aces and had 19 assists.
Both Naugle and Sea led with 15 digs, and Benjamin had three blocks.
In their final match of the tourney, WHA missed only four serves and only had 19 kills, but it was enough to win.
Raddatz (five attempts), Naugle (three) and Pitt (one) were perfect on serve, while Tabbert (13), Sea (12) and Benjamin (10) only missed one serve.
Benjamin led with five kills, Tabbert had four, and Oelschlager, Raddatz and Sagen three each.
Naugle had a team-high 10 digs, Raddatz and Sea five each, and Pitt four. Raddatz also led with 14 assists.
The Wolves played two high-ranked teams Friday, losing 25-20 and 25-15 to Kenyon-Wananmingo and 25-21 and 25-23 to Maynard-Clara City-Raymond (MACCRAY).
Coach Sea thought the girls played well. “We were competitive and I was happy with their play.”
In the first match Friday, WHA had a hitting percentage at only .013 compared to .205 for Kenyan. The Wolves did have four players serve at 100 percent with only three serves. Sea (10), Benjamin (seven), Naugle (three) and Pitt (two) were perfect, while Raddatz (seven) and Tabbert (five) only missing one. Benjamin Raddatz and Sea each had an ace.
Leading the way in kills was Benjamin with seven, while Oelschlager, Raddatz and Sea each had two.
Sea led with eight digs, Naugle had six and Raddatz. Raddatz also had nine of the team’s 12 assists.
In the second match, The Wolves hung with MACCRAY, but still fell in two sets.
WHA’s hitting percentage went up to .044, but was still behind their opponents at .113.
They also had more kills with 14. Benjamin led with eight, Oelschlager had three, with Raddatz, Sea and Tabbert each having two. Raddatz had 13 of the team’s 17 assists.
Once again WHA only missed three serves with Naugle and Pitt (six), Tabbert (five) and Sagen (two) perfect. Raddatz and Sea (nine) and Benjamin (eight) each had one error, with Benjamin recording the only ace.
Naugle and Sea were digging machines, finishing with 13 and 12, respectively. Benjamin had nine, Raddatz seven and Pitt five.
WHA improved at the net on defense with nine blocks. Oelschlager had three, Benjamin two and three others one each.
WHA beats host Laporte
The Wolves’ meeting with the rival Wildcats Sept. 17 was close at the beginning, but once they found their mojo they cruised to a straight-set victory in Laporte.
WHA only led Laporte 7-6 in the first set, but before long the lead was 18-10 on their way to a 25-12 win.
The Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second set on their way to a 25-14 win, and were up 7-0 as they closed it out 25-13.
Benjamin put down one of her 11 kills to end the second set, and Gwendolyn Devries ended the match with a kill in the third set.
The Wolves had a plus .262 hitting percentage compared to plus .058 for Laporte. WHA also had 24 assists and 12 aces, while Laporte had 14 and two, respectively.
Oelschlager, Sea and Tabbert each had three kills, Paige Hildebrandt two, with Alexa Johannsen, Pitt and Naugle each having one. Finishing with 21 assists was Raddatz.
Serving at 100 percent for WHA was Naugle (nine attempts), Pitt (seven), Sea (five), Sagen (four) and Hildebrandt (one), with Raddatz (18) and Strandlie (four) having one error. Raddatz led with six aces, Naugle finished with three, with Pitt, Sagen and Sea each having one.
Leading WHA from the back row was Pitt with eight digs, Naugle had seven and Strandlie five. Sagen led with two blocks and Oelschlager had one.
The young Wildcats finished with 15 attacking errors in 78 attempts, compared to 11 errors in 61 attempts for WHA.
Leading 5-4 Laporte was Kortni Kerby with eight kills, Ava Smith-Day and Matia Erickson each had two, while Kiley Hamilton, Audrey Kline, Harley Lahr and Alyssa Moss each had one.
Erickson was perfect on serve (seven attempts), as was Kerby (six) and Kline (four). Kerby and Lahr recorded the only aces.
On defense, Erickson led with 10 digs, Lahr had six, and both Kerby and Smith-Day had five.
Wolves go to 8-0
WHA moved to 8-0 Thursday night, beating host Cass Lake-Bena 25-17, 25-12 and 25-7.
The Wolves recorded 29 kills with Benjamin putting down 12. Sea had five, Oelschlager and Sage three each, and Raddatz and Tabbert both had two.
Only three of nine Walker players were perfect on serve with Pitt (nine attempts) leading the way. DeVries (five) and Hildebrandt (one) did not have an error.
Those who only missed one serve were Raddatz (13), Sea and Strandlie (11), Tabbert (nine), and Naugle and Sagen (seven).
Leading the team in aces was Devries with three, while Sea and Tabbert each had two.
Raddatz finished with 27 assists, with Naugle and Sea each having six digs. Benjamin and Raddatz each had a block.
