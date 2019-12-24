The Lady Wolves won their fourth straight and remain undefeated in the Northwoods Conference by beating a very good Cass Lake-Bena squad 63-48 Friday night in Walker.
The Wolves had four starters score in double figures with the fifth player scoring eight points.
Coach Jim Lien was very complimentary of his team’s defense against a very good team that came in with a 6-1 record. “That was a good game for us. They are a quality team and we had a solid effort. The girls played tough.”
Emma Deegan and Bri Raddatz led the way with 16 points each, with Raddatz adding six boards and four steals.
Megan Benjamin and Justine Day each recorded a double-double. Benjamin had 11 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and Day had 12 points and 13 boards.
Ally Sea finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley missed a lot of shots, included a handful of layups. They also were 4-16 from behind the arc, but after going 1-10 in the first half, they bounced back and were 3-6 in the second.
The Panthers got off to a good start as quickly were up 16-9.
Taryn Frazer and Kailee Fineday each made two three-pointers in the first few minutes. After the Wolves settled down, they closed the half on a 22-6 run. They only allowed only one more three in the half and that came by Frazer, who led all scoring with 20 points. Fineday finished with 11 points.
WHA started the second half with Sea draining a three-pointer. A short time later Deegan sank another to extend the lead to 44-27. Deegan’s second three stopped a mini-run by Cass Lake as WHA had several turnovers on back-to-back possessions.
After only two turnovers in the first half, the Wolves had 13 in the second. Cass Lake also had a hard time holding onto the ball with 12 of their 17 turnovers coming in the second half.
“We turned it over a little bit in that half, but it was bad overall. The girls ran some good plays and got some easy baskets. That helped a lot,” Lien said.
Cass Lake was able to close the gap to 57-46 with two minutes to play, but Day sank two foul shots and followed that with a steal and layup to put the game away.
This week the 6-1 Wolves are at the Blizzard of Basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead, where they will face Thief River Falls Friday and Barnesville Saturday.
Wolves down Drakes
Four starters scored in double figures as the Wolves improved to 5-1 on the season Dec. 17 with a 60-42 home win over Blackduck.
Benjamin, Day and Raddatz each scored 14 points and Sea had 10. Benjamin led with eight rebounds, Day had eight assists and Sea assisted on seven baskets.
WHA forced 16 steals and only had 12 turnovers. Raddatz led with five steals, and both Benjamin and Sea had three.
The Wolves did not shoot the ball well, finishing at 36 percent. They were 0-13 on three-point attempts. They did, however, go 72 percent from the foul line.
WHA jumped out to a 33-20 halftime lead and were never threatened in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.