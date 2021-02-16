The Lady Wolves won their third straight game, scoring the final 10 points to edge visiting Roseau 53-49 in Walker.
The win moves Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 3-4 with a home with Cass Lake-Bena this week.
Coach Jim Lien said his girls battled, especially over the last three minutes when they fell behind 49-43.
“The girls played as well we could play over those final minutes. We had some steals off the press and made some big shots,” he said. “The girls worked hard. It was a good overall game for us.”
Trailing 49-43 with 2:34 to play, Lien called a time out to set up a play. Ally Sea drained a three, WHA’s only one of the second half, and after a steal off the press Sea scored again on a lay up.
Aubrey Morrison, who along with Sea led WHA with 15 points each, picked a pocket on the next Rams’ possession, which led to Emma Deegan’s jumper and a 50-49 lead.
The Rams, who only had six turnovers in the first half but had 10 in the second, also missed several shots under the basket. A handful of shots rolled off the rim, and they even missed several second-chance attempts bounced off.
Another steal by Morrison led to a floater by Sea with under a minute to play. WHA, which struggled at the foul line in the second half by making only 3-9 shots, sealed the win when Morrison made the first of a one-and-one with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
Deegan finished with nine points and seven rebounds, Karalyn Oberfell scored eight points and had 10 rebounds and three steals, and Alexa Johannsen finished with six points 10 rebounds.
Morrison also had four steals and three assists, and Sea led with five assists.
WHA started the game off strongly and led 19-13. Morrison paced the team with 11 points, but she got in foul trouble and sat the final nine-plus minutes. She picked up her second and third fouls within a span of five seconds.
When Morrison went out the Wolves led 20-15, but a basket by Oberfell extended the lead to seven. Those would be the last points WHA would score for over six minutes as the Rams went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-22 lead.
Two baskets by Oberfell, a basket and two free throws by Johannsen and a basket by Sea gave WHA a 32-29 halftime lead.
In the first half the Wolves turned the ball over 12 times compared to only seven for Roseau. WHA only had five turnovers in the second half
For the second straight game the Wolves were without junior center Kali Oelschlager, but she is expected to be back this week.
Wolves win big
The absence of one key starter did not hurt the Wolves in their home game with Verndale Feb. 9.
Eight of WHA’s nine players who saw action all scored in a 74-35 victory.
Morrison led the way with 17 points, six assists and three steals, and was one of four Wolves to reach double figures.
Deegan finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and both Johannsen and Paige Nornberg scored 12 points. Johannsen scored all her points in the second half and pulled down nine rebounds.
Oberfell and Sea also had nice games with six and five points, respectively. Oberfell also had eight boards, and Sea had four assists and three steals.
The Wolves dominated from the start, building a 30-15 halftime lead. Deegan and Morrison each sank two threes in the half, and Nornberg also added one.
In the second half Coach Lien was able to rest his starters with Aliya Naas, Nornberg, Mackenzie Raddatz and Avery Morrison all seeing action.
Naas scored four points, Nornberg sank three more three-pointers and Raddatz finished with five points.
Leading the Pirates was Reagen Ludovossie with 14 points and Madison Schmitz scored 10.
