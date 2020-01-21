The Lady Wolves’ winning streak has hit 10 games as they easily beat visiting Clearbrook-Gonvick 84-69 Jan. 16.
Of the four Walker-Hackensack-Akeley players to finish in double figures, Justine Day led the way with 26 points.
Bri Raddatz was close behind with 25 points, Ally Sea dropped in 15 points and Emma Deegan scored 11.
Megan Benjamin led the Wolves with 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and added seven assists.
Day also had eight rebounds and eight assists, Raddatz had five boards and five assists, Sea dished out four assists and pulled down four boards, and Deegan had three steals and three assists.
The Wolves got off to a great start against the Bears as Day dropped in a three-pointer on the opening possession. She followed that with a basket inside, set up by Benjamin’s pass for a 5-0 lead.
The Bears, who were led by Jackie Lynn Taflin with 21 points and Kaylee Faldet’s 16, stormed back to take an 8-6 lead. Deegan’s three with under 13 minutes to play in the first half gave WHA the lead for good. The Wolves took a 45-32 lead into the lockers as Kali Oelschlager drained a three-pointer just before the horn sounded.
Day once again drained a three-pointer to start the second half. The lead would swell to 25 points before Coach Jim Lien started to sit the starters.
This week the 12-1 Wolves host Verndale and are Sebeka for a boys’ and girls’ double-header. Next week they have three games on the schedule including traveling to Pine River-Backus and Northland, and hosting Upsala.
Last Friday’s home game with Lake of the Woods was postponed to Feb. 20, due to weather.
