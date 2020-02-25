The Laporte boys were in position to win their second game of the season at home against Lake of the Woods Feb. 18, the team they beat earlier this season by one point.
Leading 35-31 at the half in their final home game of the regular season, the Wildcats had a poor second half and scored only 15 points in a 65-50 loss.
The Vikings sank five three-pointers in each half while Laporte made only four.
Senior Chris McDougall scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the first half. Justin Clyde finished with 13 points and Ethan Moss scored 12.
The Bears had four players finish in double figures with Tanner Nordlof leading the way with 23 points, including making five threes.
Chad Bruyere scored 17 points, Wyatt Palm 11 and Wyatt Shaw added 10.
Laporte closes out the regular season traveling to Sebeka this week. The Section 5A playoffs begin March 2 with play-in games.
