Laporte’s baseball team has gotten off to rough start this season, dropping all four games last week.
Undefeated Nevis swept Laporte in a double-header 12-2 and 17-7, they fell 10-5 at Northome-Kelliher and lost 22-0 at home to Mahnomen-Waubun.
This week the Wildcats have five games on the schedule, including double-headers at Pine River-Backus and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, and one game at Bagley.
Thursday, Laporte got off to a great start in their game at Northome, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. The Mustangs, however, scored six times in the third, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to get the win.
Owen Tisland pitched the first three innings, Isaac Clyde threw for one inning and Jackson Hartman pitched two frames.
Clyde scored Laporte’s first run in the first after he singled and scored on a passed ball.
In the third inning Laporte added two more runs with Grant Hamilton and Clyde each getting a base hit and Bryce Kline following with a two-run single
After the Mustangs took a 6-3 lead, Laporte got a run back in the fifth as Caleb Howg reached on a base hit and scored on Tisland’s single.
Laporte’s final run came in the top of the seven and was scored by Hamilton who singled and score on Kline’s hit.
‘Cats fall at home
Mahnomen-Waubun scored all the runs they needed in the first inning as they cruised to a 22-0 win Friday.
The Thunderbirds scored 10 runs in the first, one in the second, nine more in the third and twice in the fourth in a game that went five innings.
Laporte had chances to score in the second but left runners in scoring position. Justin Clyde walked, stole second and moved to third on Hudson Smith’s single, but the next batter grounded out to end the inning.
Kline got the start for Laporte but did not make it out of the first. He gave up six hits, walked two and struck out two, while the defense committed four errors.
Wyatt Lahr came on in relief to get the final out, and pitched into the third. Toby Opsal relieved him after the Thunderbirds scored eight times in the frame. Laporte’s final pitcher was Jackson Hartman.
