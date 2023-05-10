After falling behind 5-0 after one inning Friday, Laporte’s baseball team managed to cut the lead to 6-5, but host Mahnomen-Waubun scored five more runs in the sixth for an 11-6 win.

Laporte had eight hits with Tyler Stinar and Jackson Hartman both had two, while Wyatt Lahr, Thaoden Hartman, Avery Hadrava and Keaton Smith each had one. Both Hartmans drove in two runs, with Lahr and Hadrava having one RBI.

