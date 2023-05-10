After falling behind 5-0 after one inning Friday, Laporte’s baseball team managed to cut the lead to 6-5, but host Mahnomen-Waubun scored five more runs in the sixth for an 11-6 win.
Laporte had eight hits with Tyler Stinar and Jackson Hartman both had two, while Wyatt Lahr, Thaoden Hartman, Avery Hadrava and Keaton Smith each had one. Both Hartmans drove in two runs, with Lahr and Hadrava having one RBI.
Stinar pitched the first four frames and allowed six runs on eight hits with one strikeout. Justin Honer and Jackson Hartman each saw some action. Honer gave up three runs on five hits while Hartman allowed two runs on four walks and one strike out.
Coach Lincoln Ryan said he’s been very pleased so far with his young team. “We have been putting the ball in play, and our pitching has been outstanding. We just need to clean a few things up in the field moving forward. We have very high expectations for this team.”
This week Laporte hosts Cass Lake-Bena and travel to both Blackduck and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Nevis wins at home
The Tigers snapped the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak with a 10-5 home win May 2.
Justin Honer got the start but only pitched two frames, allowing five runs. Tyler Stinar came on in relief and pitched four innings, surrendering four runs.
Laporte finished with only six hits, with Stinar ripping two doubles, and Kline a double and single. Stinar drove in three runs, and Honer had one RBI on a single. Isaac Clyde also had a double.
Wildcats top Red Lake
Laporte won their third straight by beating visiting Red Lake 14-4 May 1.
Kline got his first win by going four innings. He allowed only two runs, with Thaoden Hartman pitching the final inning.
The first three batters — Kline, Stinar and Lahr — each had three hits, with Honer, Hartman and Owen Tisland each having one.
Kline, Stinar and Tisland each had two RBIs, with Lahr and Honer both driving in one run.
‘Cats beat Mustangs
Justin Honer pitched 5 solid innings and only allowed one earned run in an 11-1 win April 28 at Northome-Kelliher.
No other stats were available.
Laporte opens with win
The Wildcats opened the season with an impressive 25-7 win April 27 at Cass Lake-Bena.
Tisland got the win by going three innings, allowing three runs. Lahr pitched the final two frames and gave up four runs.
In addition to the 11 hits Laporte belted out, they also had 23 free bases. Avery Hadrava led the team with three hits and drove in three runs, Isaac Clyde and Lahr both had two hits, with Clyde driving in five runs and Lahr one.
Honer, Stinar, Hartman and Steven Brockman each had one hit. Stinar finished with two RBIs and Brockman four as he also walked four times. Jackson Hartman walked all five plate appearances.
