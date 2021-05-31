Alex Forseman pitched his second straight complete game as Laporte beat Cass Lake-Bena 8-4 at home May 25.
The Laporte senior gave up six hits and three walks, while striking out seven.
Zach Evans delivered his first career home run, and added a single and a walk. Caine Richardson had two singles and a triple, Bryce Kline two singles, Forseman a single and walk, Ethan Forseman a walk and hit batter, with Kaden Reierson and Ethan Moss each reaching on a base on balls.
Richardson got the game started with a triple and scored on a passed ball. In the top of the third, the Panthers scored three runs for a brief 3-1 lead. Laporte answered with five in the bottom half.
Once again Richardson got the rally started with a RBI single. Kline followed with a run-scoring single, with Kline and Reierson both scoring on a failed pick-off play at first. The fifth run scored on a wild pitch.
Laporte’s final two runs came in the fourth on Evan’s two-run blast.
The Section 5A playoffs begin this week and the No. 6-seed Wildcats are expected to be on the road for their first game. Nevis is the top seed, Sebeka second and Pine River-Backus third.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, who Laporte recently beat, won two of their final three games and sits at No. 5.
Storm rallies for win
Laporte led Hill City-Northland 8-5 through three innings at home, but the Storm scored 12 runs over the next three innings on their way to a 17-9 win May 24.
The Storm hit the ball hard and finished with 17 hits, compared to only six hits for the Wildcats.
Reierson pitched the first five innings, allowing 12 runs. Owen Tisland pitched the sixth and Wyatt Johannsen the seventh.
Alex Forseman had three hits including a double, Richardson had a triple, single and walk, Evans a single and walk, and Grant Hamilton walked twice.
Richardson drove in the first run in the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Kline’s sacrifice.
After the Storm scored four times in the second, Laporte answered with three. Moss and Hamilton both walked to open the inning. Richardson followed with a two-run single and then scored on Forseman’s single.
In the fourth inning, Laporte took a two-run lead. Gibson Smith reached when he was hit by a pitch followed by Hamilton’s walk. Evans drove in two with a single and Forseman followed that with a RBI single.
Laporte’s final run came in the sixth inning.
