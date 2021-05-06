The road wins keep coming for Laporte as the Wildcats belted out 15 hits and took advantage of seven walks in a 20-8 win at Cass Lake-Bena May 3.
Laporte sits at 3-6 with three games this week. The Wildcats host both Nevis and Lake of the Woods, and travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
In the road win over the Panthers, Alex Forseman had five singles and a walk, Caine Richardson three hits and two RBI’s, Owen Tisland two hits and a RBI, with Zach Evans, Kaden Reierson, Caleb Howg, Wyatt Lahr and Wyatt Johannsen each having a hit.
Evans, Justin Clyde, Reierson, Howg and Tisland each drove in a run, while Richardson and Forseman both scored three times.
Reierson threw the final five innings to get the win. He allowed five runs on one hit and eight walks, and sat down five.
Bryce Kline pitched the first two innings and allowed three runs in the first inning on one hit and two walks. He did strike out two in the frame and only gave up a walk in the second.
Laporte scored three runs in the second, eight in the third, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Laporte falls 8-6
A six-run third inning by Mahnomen-Waubun was too much for the Wildcats to overcome as they fell 8-6 May 4.
The Thunderbirds had five hits and two walks, while Laporte’s defense committed six errors.
Forseman pitched into the fifth inning and left with the Thunderbirds ahead 7-4. He gave up six hits, six walks and struck out seven.
Tisland came on in relief and went the final two-plus innings. The freshman southpaw struck out seven, walked five and gave up no hits.
Forseman led Laporte with two singles and scored twice, with Kline, Howg, Gibson Smith, Tisland and Hudson Smith each with a hit. Clyde, Reierson, Howg and Tisland each had a RBI.
Laporte scored a run in the first on an error and took a 2-1 lead in the second on Howg’s lead-off tater.
In the bottom of the third, Forseman scored on Reierson’s sac fly, and Tisland scored in the fourth on Evans grounder that was misplayed.
Laporte added a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, but a base-running error led to the final out at home plate.
