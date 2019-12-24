Laporte was in position to get their first win of the season Thursday night at home.
The Wildcats led Littlefork-Big Falls 41-32 with 8:56 remaining after senior Chris McDougall sank two foul shot.
Laporte would score only one point the rest of the way as the Vikings rallied for a 49-42 win.
A couple of turnovers, missed layups and some sloppy rebounding led to the Laporte loss. The Wildcats also missed several open three-pointer shots over the final few minutes. Their only point was a foul shot by Gibson Smith with 1:13 remaining.
McDougall recorded another double-double with a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Justin Clyde finished with nine points, and both Ethan Moss and Smith tossed in five.
Senior Matt Kennedy scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half. It was his three-point play with 8:21 remaining that turned the momentum. He followed that with a steal and lay up.
Senior Cameron McRoberts, who also had a good game with 19 points, was sitting when the rally began because he picked up his third and fourth fouls within less than a minute of each other during Laporte’s 18-7 run. After McRoberts scored inside, Kennedy followed that with a put back. Jacob Peterson then sank a short jumper and Kennedy made another layup for a 47-41 lead.
After Smith’s free throw, Laporte had a chance to cut the lead to one possession. Clyde, who made two threes during the earlier run, saw his shot miss, and McRoberts answered with another basket in the paint for the final points with just under a minute to play.
The 0-7 Wildcats turned the ball over once and missed on two three-pointers over the final seconds.
The biggest lead in the first half was six points by the Vikings. Laporte came back and was able to tie it at 23 apiece despite foul trouble by McDougall, Smith and Devon Lafriniere.
Laporte was scheduled to play at the Northland Holiday Tournament in Remer Friday and Saturday, but had to cancel because of a lack of players available to suit up.
