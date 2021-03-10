The Laporte boys started the second half on an 11-3 run to take a 28-25 lead over visiting Northome-Kelliher Friday night.
Over the next several minutes the Wildcats had a chance to build on its lead, but they missed several easy shots under the basket and they could not make an outside shot in a 49-40 loss.
The biggest disparity for Laporte was scoring only three points over the final five-plus minutes, and missing 10 free throws in the second half. In the first half they were 1-4, and two of those were the front end of one-and-ones.
Justin Clyde led Laporte with 15 points, had six rebounds and four steals. Gibson Smith finished with 13 points, eight boards, and was 7-8 from the foul line in the second half.
Ethan Moss finished with six points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Caine Richardson scored five points and Wyatt Johannsen had seven boards.
Jack Gilbert was the only Mustang in double figures, scoring 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half.
Laporte has two games left on the schedule this week. They host Cass Lake-Bena and travel to Littlefork-Big Falls.
Laporte hangs with Pine River
Going 10-21 from the foul line didn’t help Laporte as they were trying to knock off visiting Pine River-Backus Thursday night.
The Wildcats only trailed 30-19 at the half, but they missed six free throws. They played a much better second half but could never catch up in a 63-49 loss.
Clyde, Moss and Smith paced the Wildcats with 12 points each, while Richardson scored five.
Leading the Tigers were Brady Bristow with 18 points and Carson Travis scored 10. All of Bristow’s points came from behind the arc, including four threes in the first half.
As a team the Tigers made eight three-pointers to Laporte’s three.
Drakes win big
Blackduck got of to a great start in front of their fans and never let up as they rolled to a 75-25 win over Laporte March 1.
The Drakes led 43-14 at the break as they made four three-pointers and forced several turnovers.
Sawyer Nendick led Blackduck with 19 points, Owen Wilson scored 16 and Evan Merrill tossed in 11.
Smith scored 11 to lead Laporte, and Matthew Ingram had five points.
