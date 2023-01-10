The Wildcats opened 2023 playing two home games and were hoping they would begin the new year with a victory.
In their game with Pine River-Backus Thursday, the Tigers jumped out to a 48-24 halftime on their way to an 85-49 win. One night later Bagley used some offensive rebounds and turnovers to score some easy baskets in a 53-44 victory.
Laporte shot nearly 50 percent from two-point range, but they were only 5-33 from behind the arc. They also missed eight foul shots, and only had five offensive boards, compared to a dozen for the Flyers.
Grant Hamilton and Justin Clyde each scored in double figures with 14 and 10 points respectively. Jacob Sheets had nine points and Matthew Ingram tossed in eight. Clyde also had 12 boards, with Sheets leading the way with three steals.
Laporte actually got off to nice start and jumped out to a 19-11 lead. However, the Flyers responded with a 16-0 run that gave them a 27-19 lead. Ingram’s three-pointer with 20 seconds left in the half cut the lead to five points.
The closest the Wildcats got after that was when Hamilton dunked the ball and followed with a lay up off a steal that cut the lead to 33-32. Bagley responded with a 6-0 and held on from there.
Jackson Kaiser led Bagley with 15 points, Logan Broten scored 14 and Peyton Auginaush added 11.
This week Laporte travels to Blackduck, Hill City and Red Lake, and next week they host Northome-Kelliher.
Tigers beat Laporte
Pine River-Backus opened the new year with an easy 85-49 win at Laporte.
The Tigers had three players finish in double figures with Jared Hamilton, Andrew Bueckers and Tate Norman each scoring 16 points.
Ingram and Sheets led Laporte with 15 points each, with Connor Smith having nine points.
