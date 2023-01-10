Grant Hamilton goes up for a dunk in the second half of Laporte’s game with Bagley.
Photo by Dean Morrill

The Wildcats opened 2023 playing two home games and were hoping they would begin the new year with a victory.

In their game with Pine River-Backus Thursday, the Tigers jumped out to a 48-24 halftime on their way to an 85-49 win. One night later Bagley used some offensive rebounds and turnovers to score some easy baskets in a 53-44 victory.

