For the first time in nearly two years the Laporte boys’ baseball team took the field to play a game, and if not for some bad luck, they should have split Friday’s home double-header with Pine River-Backus.
In the first game, Laporte took a 7-6 lead into the final inning, but an error led to seven unearned runs.
The Wildcats rallied to score three runs in the bottom half and had the bases loaded with one out. A strike out and pop-out followed as the Tigers held on for a 13-10 win.
Alex Forseman pitched well and was relieved in the fifth by Bryce Kline.
Caine Richardson had three hits and scored two runs, Caleb Howg had two hits, one walk and scored twice, with Forseman, Richardson and Kline with two stolen bases each.
Coach AJ Dombeck said he was pleasantly surprised how the team played.
In the night cap, which only went week three-and-a-half innings because of darkness, the Tigers won 9-2.
Kaden Reierson pitched well but the infield defense let him down with several errors. Three of those errors came in the second as the Tigers jumped out to a 9-0 lead.
Laporte’s runs came in the third inning as Forseman led off with a bunt single and scored on an error. Owen Tisland walked and scored the scored the second run also on an error.
On the schedule this week is a home game with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and a road double-header at Red Lake. Next week they are scheduled to play at Northome-Kelliher and host Blackduck.
