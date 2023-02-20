The Wildcats were looking for the season sweep when they played at Northome-Kelliher Thursday night.
Laporte only trailed 35-29 at the break, but four of the five players struggled to score in the second half as the Mustangs pulled away for a 70-55 win.
Justin Clyde led all scoring with 28 points, including 21 of his team’s 26 points in the second half.
Matthew Ingram made five three-pointers in the first half for 15 points, but did not score in the second half.
Grant Hamilton only had six points and Jacob Sheets was held scoreless.
Anthony Johnson finished with 20 points and Marcus Johnson scored 16 points for the Mustangs.
Friday night the Wildcats hosted Circle of Life Academy in a JV game and won 67-29. Laporte’s varsity players only came in with under three minutes to play so they could get the ball to special needs player Connor Smith.
Smith, who made two three-pointers in the first half, scored Laporte’s final points on his third three-pointer.
After playing four games over five days for the second straight week, Laporte’s workload this week is only an away game at Littlefork-Big Falls. Next week they close out the regular season at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and McGregor.
Red Lake rolls
Laporte was hanging with Red Lake for most of the first half, but that quickly changed.
A couple of errant passes led to easy lay ups, and what was only an eight point deficit quickly became 20 points. The Warriors never looked back as they beat host Laporte 99-50 Feb. 14.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 28 times with a lot of those miscues turned into easy baskets.
Hamilton led with 24 points and six rebounds, while Clyde scored 14. Both Ingram and Jacob Smith finished with four points.
Sebeka holds on
The Wildcats led by as many as eight points in the first half of their game at Sebeka Feb. 13.
That lead quickly became a 33-31 deficit, and in the second half they didn’t play very well or get the calls and fell 68-55.
Ingram led with 14 points, Clyde scored 13, and both Hamilton and Sheets finished with nine points. Honer scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.
Hamilton also had 12 rebounds, Clyde grabbed eight, with Sheets dishing out six assists.
