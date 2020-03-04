Bertha-Hewitt won only their second game of the season Monday night, and in the process eliminated Laporte 79-34 from the Section 5A West playoffs.
The host Bears got off to a great start and led 45-14 at the half. They only made three three-pointers, but seven players had at least four points.
Chris McDougall was the only Wildcat to score in double figures, finishing the game with 16 points. Justin Clyde, Ethan Moss and Noah Reimer each finished with five points.
Austin Bauch led the Bears with 19 points, with both Kole Weishalla and Landan Adams scoring 14.
Bertha-Hewitt faces No. 1 seed Nevis Thursday night.
Laporte finishes the season with a 1-22 record. Their only win came Jan. 9 at Lake of the Woods.
Sebeka wins big
In their regular-season finale Friday night, Laporte fell 72-40 at Sebeka.
The 7-19 Trojans, who snapped a seven-game losing streak with the win, had seven players score in the first half as they jumped out to a 41-18 halftime lead.
McDougall led all scoring with 20 points, while Clyde sank three three-pointers for nine points.
Sebeka had three players finish in double figures with Kolby Kiser leading the way with 18 points. David Avelsgard scored 17 and Dawson Bullock had 11.
