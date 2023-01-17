Laporte boys get first win as Clyde gets triple-double by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 17, 2023 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wildcats got their first win of the season Friday night at Hill City, using a fast start to jump out to a 16-point halftime lead en route to a 67-53 win.Laporte jumped out in front 18-7 and increased that lead to 34-18 at the half. Early in the second half they were able to extend the lead to 28 points before a Hornets’ rally.Coach Tony Patterson said the guys followed the game plan to perfection after he scouted two games the Hornets played at a holiday tournament.“We scored a basket first and they made a three-pointer. We scored on our next possession and never trailed after that,” Patterson said.Justin Clyde arguable had his best game of his career and finished with a rare triple-double. He scored 18 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had 12 dimes.Grant Hamilton finished with a double-double, also scoring 18 points and pulling down 13 boards. He also had six assists.Jacob Sheets led the way with 20 points. He made four threes toward the end of the first half and two more early in the second as Laporte increased its lead to 56-28.Matthew Ingram tossed in five points and had five boards.Laporte has two games on the schedule this week, hosting Northome-Kelliher and traveling to Bertha-Hewitt. Next week they travel to Cass Lake-Bena and host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.Red Lake wins bigThe Warriors took out all their aggression on visiting Laporte Friday night, trouncing the visitors 103-44.After losing to both Cass Lake-Bena and Nevis earlier in the week, Red Lake came out a little upset, but at first it didn’t show as Laporte led 13-12.A time out seemed to do the trick as the Warriors scored 50 points over the final nine minutes to take a 62-26 lead.Hamilton led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Clyde scored 15. Clyde also had six assists and 11 rebounds, while Hamilton had nine boards.Blackduck soarsBlackduck showed why they are one of the best teams in the Northland Conference as they beat Laporte 84-40 Jan. 10.The host Drakes got off to a great start and led 43-21.Hamilton was the only Wildcat to finish in double figures with 19 points and he pulled down nine boards.Clyde led the team with 12 rebounds and seven assists, and also had seven points. Ingram finished with five points, and both Hudson Smith and Connor Smith scored four.  Trending Now Jill Smith Walker's new mayor, councilors take oath of office Laporte boys drop 2 home games to open new year Great Gift Card Giveaway winners Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Jan. 11, 2023
