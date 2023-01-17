The Wildcats got their first win of the season Friday night at Hill City, using a fast start to jump out to a 16-point halftime lead en route to a 67-53 win.

Laporte jumped out in front 18-7 and increased that lead to 34-18 at the half. Early in the second half they were able to extend the lead to 28 points before a Hornets’ rally.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments