A long trip to Baudette Feb. 16 turned out to be exactly what Laporte needed as they won their first game of the season, holding off Lake of the Woods 65-58.
Seniors Gibson Smith and Ethan Moss led the Wildcats to victory as the two combined to score 37 points. Smith led the way with 23 points and Moss scored 13.
But the win was not without drama as Laporte continues to struggle from the foul line, making only 8-25 free throws. Smith bailed out the Wildcats by going 5-8 down the stretch. As a team Laporte was 7-21 in the second half.
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Justin Clyde with nine points, Wyatt Johannsen had seven, Caine Richardson tossed in six and Grant Hamilton added five.
Wyatt Shaw led all scoring with 31 points, including sinking eight threes. Wyatt Palm finished with 14 points and Chad Brayere scored all six of his points in the second half.
The Bears made seven threes in the first half as Laporte led 40-29. They made four more in the second half to cut the deficit to single digits.
The victory puts Laporte at 1-7 with three games on the schedule this week. They travel to Littlefork-Big Falls and host both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Lake of the Woods.
Red Lake wins
The Warriors made seven three-pointers in each half to beat Laporte 104-41 Feb. 15 in Red Lake.
Of the five players finish in double figures for Red Lake, Delwyn Holthusen III led with 23 points. Aaron Chaboyea and Gerald Kingbird both scored 18, Andre Harrison had 15 and Riley Chaboyea added 10.
Richardson scored 11 to lead Laporte, Moss had 10 points, Clyde seven and Smith six.
The Warriors led 64-19 at the half on their way to improving their record to 6-2.
