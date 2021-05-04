The Wildcats picked up their second road win of the season April 27, using timely hits and several walks to beat Northome-Kelliher 16-10.
Alex Forseman got his first win of the season with five innings of work. He allowed nine runs on eight hits and three walks, and struck out 10.
Bryce Kline pitched the final two innings, and fanned five of the seven batters he faced. He allowed a walk in the sixth on a walk, stolen base and single.
Kline had a double, two singles and stole three bases, Wyatt Lahr had two singles and a walk, Ethan Moss a double, Gibson Smith and Forseman both had a single, and Caine Richardson walked four times and stole four bases.
Lahr, Richardson and Smith each scored three runs, while Kline drove in two runs and Forseman had a RBI.
Laporte scored in each of the first six innings and led 9-3 after three innings. A five-run fourth extending the lead to 11 runs.
This week the Wildcats are at Cass Lake-Bena, and next week they host both Nevis and Lake of the Woods, and travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
Blackduck wins in Laporte
Playing at home has not been kind to the Wildcats, as they dropped their fourth straight Thursday with a 21-4 loss to Blackduck.
The Drakes only had four hits, but they were able to take advantage of nearly 20 walks and a hit batter.
Kaden Reierson got the start and pitched into the fourth, when he was relieved by Owen Tisland, who was able to get the final out of the inning, then pitched into the fourth but was unable to get an out. Justin Clyde came in to finish the game.
Reierson allowed only three hits and struck out eight, but he did walk eight batters and plunked another. Tisland struck out two and gave up seven walks while Clyde gave up one hit and walked four.
Laporte’s first run came in the third and cut the lead to 4-1. Clyde reached on a dropped third strike, stole second and scored on Zach Evan’s single.
The final three runs came in the fifth as Clyde reached again on a dropped third strike, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a balk. Richardson and Kline both scored on errors.
J. Reeves had three of Blackduck’s hits with two triples and a double.
