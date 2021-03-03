Ethan Moss had two put backs on back-to-back possessions, Justin Clyde set up Caine Richardson on a back-door lay up and Gibson Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and, while falling, down flung the ball to Richardson who took a shot from the corner. The ball hit the rim, bounced straight up and came down through the net for a three-pointer.
All these plays happened in the final three minutes of Laporte’s home game as they closed the game on a 9-1 run to beat Lake of the Woods 49-39.
It was the second time in the past two weeks Laporte has beaten the Bears, improving their record to 2-8.
Richardson led Laporte with 14 points and three steals, Clyde scored 10, Smith finished with nine, Wyatt Johannsen scored seven and Moss scored all six of his points in the second half.
Moss finished with 14 rebounds, Smith had eight boards and four assists, Clyde had six rebounds and Johannsen seven.
Laporte jumped out to an 11-2 lead as Clyde, Smith and Johannsen each made three-pointers. They would extend the lead to 18-6, but then it all went south.
After Richardson completed a three-point play by making a free throw, Laporte would go scoreless for nearly nine minutes. Over that span they missed several shots from the outside and under the basket. And when they were fouled, it got even worse.
The Wildcats missed 15 straight free throws to end the half. Laporte’s defense kept them ahead as the Bears only managed to cut the lead to 22-17. Johannsen lay up with 26 seconds left in the half halted the scoring drought as Laporte led 24-17 at the break.
Laporte got the ball first to start the second half but missed an easy shot. Less than two minutes later Smith picked up his fourth foul and had to sit. The Bears would manage to tie the game at 34 apiece with 7:10 to go.
Lake of the Woods also had their opportunities to take the lead, but they missed a pair of free throws and some easy shots.
After both teams traded baskets, Moss’s put back gave Laporte a 38-36 lead. He did it again on the next possession for a 40-36 lead.
Waylon Johnson, who came off the bench to lead the Bears with 10 points, answered with a shot in the paint.
Laporte’s next trip down the court was Clyde’s back-door pass to Richardson for a lay up. Richardson was fouled on the play and missed the free throw, but Smith grabbed the ball and found Richardson in the corner for a three and a 45-38 lead.
Laporte did manage to make four free throws down the stretch to get the win.
Chad Bruyere finished with eight points for the Bears and Wyatt Shaw scored seven.
Laporte has three games on the schedule this week including a road game at Cass Lake-Bena, and they host both Pine River-Backus and Northome-Kelliher.
