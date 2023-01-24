Laporte basketball fans came out in full force for Thursday night’s game with Northome-Kelliher. The Wildcat cheerleaders were on hand for the first time this season. It all made for a great atmosphere for a basketball game.
“What a great game. One of my goals is to have an experience like this. The crowd was loud and we fed off that,” Coach Tony Patterson.
Laporte dominated most of the first half and led 26-13 with four minutes to go. A 10-2 run to close the half got the Mustangs back in it, and they used that momentum to take a second-half lead.
There were a number of lead changes over the final two minutes as the Wildcats clawed back from a five-point deficit.
After the Mustangs took a 52-51 lead, Coach Tony Patterson called time out once the team got the ball across half court with 20 seconds left.
The play drawn up was to get Hamilton the ball in the post and let him take it to the basket. Hamilton was fouled, and he made both foul shots for a 53-52 one-point lead.
The Mustangs managed to get off a shot, but it was a bad look, and Justin Clyde grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the last couple of seconds.
Hamilton led all scoring with 27 points and also had 21 rebounds and blocked two shot.
Clyde finished with 13 points, 19 boards and seven assists. Matthew Ingram had seven points, and Hudson Smith scored four.
Marcus Johnson, the Mustangs’ powerful center, did not play in the game as he was saddled with an injury.
That allowed Laporte to finish with 60 rebounds with 29 on the offensive end.
Coach Patterson said they didn’t shoot the ball that well, but they were getting second or third looks nearly every possession.
Billy Jack Schoenborn led his team with 21 points, but was held to only two points over the final six minutes plus once Smith was assigned as the defensive stopper.
The Wildcats have two games on the schedule this week, traveling to Cass Lake-Bena and hosting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Next week they host Nevis and go on the road to Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Bertha-Hewitt wins
Playing on back-to-back nights takes a toll of teams, and when you factor in a long road trip and a short bench, it was too much for the Wildcats to overcome as Bertha-Hewitt won 78-49 Friday night.
Coach Patterson said they weren’t ready for the Bears’ speed, falling behind 13-0 as the home team made their first seven shots. Factor in that Laporte missed their first eight shots and they quickly fell behind.
“They made everything and we missed everything. That took away our ability to play our game,” the coach said.
A number of fouls also played a role as 25 were called in the first half alone. Both teams were in double-bonus with seven minutes to go before halftime.
Both Clyde and Hamilton found themselves in foul trouble and were limited as to what they could do on both ends of the floor.
Hamilton still finished with 25 points, while Clyde scored 18 and had 13 rebounds and five assists.
