Justin Clyde puts up this close-range shot in the first half of Laporte’s 53-52 home win over Northome-Kelliher.
Photo submitted

Laporte basketball fans came out in full force for Thursday night’s game with Northome-Kelliher. The Wildcat cheerleaders were on hand for the first time this season. It all made for a great atmosphere for a basketball game.

“What a great game. One of my goals is to have an experience like this. The crowd was loud and we fed off that,” Coach Tony Patterson.

