The Wildcats have had a tough time of it in their first seven games of the season, losing each game by double figures.
Last week they lost by 30 points to Northland and the next night fell by 61 points to Walker-Hackesack-Akeley. This week they travel to Red Lake and Lake of the Woods.
In their home game with Red Lake Feb. 2, Laporte fell behind 52-16 at the break in an 88-32 loss.
Wyatt Johannsen led Laporte with seven points, with Justin Clyde, Jacob Sheets and Gibson Smith each scoring six.
Aaron Chaboyea led Red Lake with 29 points, Delwyn Holthusen III scored 23 and Riley Chaboyea added 15 points.
Drakes win at Laporte
Laporte got off to horrible start in their home game with Blackduck Feb. 1, falling behind by 40 points at the break in a 77-32 loss.
Smith finished with 13 points to lead Laporte and Grant Hamilton scored nine.
Blackduck had four players finish in double figures with Leo Kingbird leading the way with 17 points. Owen Wilson scored 13, Quinn Mckeeman 12 and Ethan Merrill 10.
Laporte falls at N-K
A 17-point halftime deficit at Northome-Kelliher Jan. 29 was too much for Laporte to overcome as they fell to 0-3 on the season with a 69-35 loss.
Clyde led the Wildcats with 15 points and Smith scored five.
Laporte could have only trailed by single digits at the break, but they were only 4-17 from the foul line. They made only 4-12 in the second half.
Albert Chunosh led the Mustangs with 19 points and Leroy White scored 13.
Nevis wins big
The Tigers made six three-pointers and 17 twos in the first half of their game at Laporte Jan. 26.
Nevis made another six threes in the second half on their way to a 101-25 win.
Four Tigers finished in double figures with Ty Warrington and Derek Lindow each scoring 23 points. Eddie Kramer had 21 points and J. Houchin scored 15.
Hamilton led Laporte with eight points, all scored in the first half as the Wildcats fell behind 59-18. Smith finished with six points and Clyde added five.
