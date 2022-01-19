The Laporte boys led visiting Hill City by four points with about four minutes to go Thursday night in a game pitting two teams in search of their first win.
Despite playing with a lot of energy and passion, poor foul shooting, turnovers down the stretch and the absence of two starters prevented the Wildcats from holding on as Hill City closed the game on an 18-2 run for a 72-61 win.
Laporte was able to overcome a three-point halftime deficit by shooting better than 50 percent on two-pointers and were 11-17 on threes, but they were only 8-25 on free throws and had 25 turnovers.
The Wildcats had three starters finish in double figures with Grant Hamilton leading the way with 21 points.
Justin Clyde was nearly as impressive, making four threes for a total of 18 points, while Jacob Sheets had three three-pointers and finished with 17 points.
Hamilton was not on the floor over the final nine minutes as he fouled out, while Hudson Smith picked up his fifth with about five minutes to go.
The win moves Hill City to 1-10 while Laporte falls to 0-10.
Laporte was scheduled to hosts both Littlefork-Big Falls and Win-E-Mac this week, but a couple of players have tested positive for COVID-19, so all games and practices have been cancelled. Next week they have Cass Lake-Bena at home.
Blackduck wins by 60
The Wildcats’ home game with Blackduck Jan. 11 was probably their worst performance of the season.
Besides only scoring nine points in the first half, the defense could not stop the Drakes in a 77-17 loss.
Sheets made two three-pointers and led the Wildcats with eight points, while Smith scored six.
Of the four Drakes to score in double figures, Oliver Stoeing led with 17 points. Leo Kingbird and Brennan Kortuem each had 14 points, and Dante Frank had 13.
Laporte opens new year
The Wildcats began the new year playing at Pine River-Backus Jan. 6, but they did not get off to a good start and lost 85-37.
The 4-7 Tigers jumped out to a commanding 48-23 lead at the break.
Brady Bristow tossed in 30 points to lead all scoring, Rian Struss scored 16 and Andrew Bueckers had 14.
Hamilton scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, Clyde had 10 points and Sheets eight.
Wildcats fall at home
Laporte got off to a horrible start in their home game with Climax-Fisher Dec. 21, and while they played a much better second half, they were unable to overcome the deficit and fell 65-32.
The Knights jumped out to a 35-10 lead at the break and were never threatened after that.
It didn’t help matters that Laporte was 8-21 from the foul line and shot less than 30 percent from the field.
Hamilton had a nice night shooting to finish with 16 points, while Sheets scored eight.
Nevis wins big
The host Tigers jumped out to a commanding 17-point halftime lead and cruised to a 78-34 win over Laporte Dec. 17.
Eddie Kramer led all scoring, finishing with 25 points.
Matthew Ingram had nine points to lead the Wildcats, Clyde scored eight, Hamilton seven and Sheets six.
Wildcats fall at home
Laporte trailed Red Lake by 18 points at the half and ended up losing 75-42 at home Dec. 16.
Hamilton led Laporte with 12 points, both Clyde and Ingram scored nine, and Sheets added seven.
Of the four Warriors to score in double figures, Gerald Kingbird led with 15 points.
Laporte drops home game
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in their home game with Bertha-Hewitt Dec. 10, and while they played a better second half, they still fell 68-50.
Laporte scored only 17 points in the first half and trailed by 13. They bounced back to score 33 points in the second half.
Hamilton led the way with 20 points, Clyde scored 19, with Ingram and Justin Honer each scoring four.
Vikings win by 11
Laporte’s 55-44 loss at Littlefork-Big Falls Dec. 9 can be summed up in two words — dreadful shooting.
The Wildcats made only 17-65 shots for 26 percent, including missing 25 shots in the paint. It also didn’t help that only three players scored in the contest.
The Vikings jumped out to a 30-17 halftime lead, but Laporte managed to cut the lead to five with two minutes remaining and had the ball. Missed shots down the stretch and made free throws by the Vikings led to the win.
Leading Laporte was Clyde with 14 points, who also had eight blocked shots and six boards.
Hamilton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards, and Ingram tossed in nine points and had nine rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.