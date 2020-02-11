The Laporte boys go into the final week of the regular basketball season sitting at 1-17, after they fell to host Pine River-Backus 98-44 Feb. 4, their eighth straight loss.
The Tigers, who narrowly beat the Wildcats 60-54 just over a week earlier, jumped out to a 53-25 halftime lead and never looked back.
Pine River made eight three-pointers in the first half and had five players scoring at least five points. Laporte only made three threes.
Caine Richardson led Laporte with 20 points, Chris McDougall was held to seven, and Noah Reimer finished with five.
Brady Raph was one of four Tigers in double figures with a game-high 22 points. Rian Struss scored 13, Brady Bristow finished with 12 and Jordan Kramp scored 11.
The Tigers currently have a 13-7 record with five games remaining in their regular season.
Laporte closes out the regular season traveling to both Hill City and Northome-Kelliher this week.
The Section 5A playoffs don’t begin until March 2 with pay-in games.
