The Wildcats nearly overcame a four-run deficit, but Northome-Kelliher held on for a 9-8 win Thursday afternoon at Bemidji State University.
A couple of base-running blunders didn’t help Laporte as they ran themselves out of both the third and seventh innings. In the bottom of the seventh they managed to cut the Mustangs’ lead to one and had runners in scoring position when one was tagged out at home and the other at third to end the game.
Laporte out-hit the Mustangs 10 to five and had 12 free bases, but three Laporte pitchers gave up 13 walks and a hit batter. Six of those runners would end up scoring.
Alex Forseman and Bryce Kline each had two hits and walked one, while Caine Richardson, Kaden Reierson, Grant Hamilton, Gibson Smith, Ethan Moss and Owen Tisland each had a hit.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first and three in the second. Laporte scored once in the first on Kline’s RBI single and a run in the second on Forseman’s RBI single.
Laporte added another run in the third and two in the fifth on RBI’s by Hamilton and Moss.
In the top of the sixth, the Mustangs scored four times on four walks, one hit batter and one single.
The Wildcats answered with two in the bottom half as Richardson and Forseman both scored on passed balls. Smith scored the final run as he led off the seventh with a walk and scored on a passed ball.
Wildcats can’t hold lead
Laporte was three outs away from winning their fourth game of the season and first at home as they led Lake of the Woods 9-8 entering the seventh.
The Bears, however, scored four runs off one hit, a walk and a couple of errors for a 12-9 win May 11.
Coach AJ Dombeck used four pitchers with Ethan Forseman pitching the final two frames. Reierson threw the first two, Kline the third and Tisland the fourth and fifth as Laporte rallied to take an 8-7 lead.
Alex Forseman finished with a triple and double, Richardson had a triple, Reierson a double and single, Kline two singles, and Smith, Tisland and Johannsen each had a single.
The game was tied at 1-1 through two innings, but the Bears scored four times in the third and twice in the fourth for a 7-3 lead.
Laporte’s first run was scored by Alex Forseman who doubled and scored on a throwing error.
In the third, Grant Hamilton walked and scored on Richardson triple, who would later score on Forseman’s sac grounder.
Johannsen drove in a run in the fourth on a single, and in the fifth Laporte scored four more times. Reierson and Smith each scored on a wild pitch, with Johannsen and Ethan Forseman both scoring on Zach Evans’ sac ground-out and throwing error.
Laporte’s final run in the sixth was scored by Richardson on Reierson’s double.
Laporte falls at home
The Tigers remained undefeated in the Northland Conference at 9-0 with a 16-1 win at Laporte May 10.
Laporte had only one hit, and that came on Alex Forseman’s single in the fifth. Nevis smacked the ball around and finished with 10 hits.
Forseman pitched the first four innings, with Reierson and Owen Tisland both throwing in the fifth.
Nevis scored one run in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and nine in the fifth to end the game early.
The Wildcats’ only run came in the third as Richardson walked, moved to second on another walk, stole third and scored on Reierson’s sac ground-out.
