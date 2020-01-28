Behind some hot outside shooting, the Laporte boys came so close to getting their second win of the season Thursday night at home.
The Wildcats made 12 three-pointers, but they also missed five free throws.
Coach Linaes Whiting said the guys played a good game. “It was nice to see them put two halves of basketball together.”
Three Wildcats finished in double figures with Noah Reimer making five three-pointers to lead the team with 17 points. Caine Richardson also made five threes for 16 points, and Chris McDougall scored 11.
The only two other Wildcats to score was Justin Clyde with six points and Gibson Smith had four.
The 1-12 Wildcats only trailed the 9-6 Tigers 29-26 at the half.
Champ Howard led the Tigers with 17 points, including sinking a trio of three-pointers in the second half to keep the Wildcats at bay. Louis Bueckers finished with 13 points.
The Wildcats close out January hosting Red Lake for Parent’s Night, traveling to Nevis and hosting Northland. Their next game is next week at Pine River-Backus.
Laporte falls at home
Cass Lake-Bena won their seventh straight and improved to 11-5 on the season with a 116-39 win at Laporte Jan. 21.
All 11 Panthers scored with five finishing in double figures.
Jarell Jacobs led the way with 31 points, both Jauquin Sargent and Kaydin Lee scored 14, Timmy Smith finished with 13 points and Leroy Fairbanks scored 12.
McDougall and Moss led Laporte with 10 points each, and Reimer scored nine including two first-half three-pointers.
The Panthers finished with 15 three-pointers, with seven coming in the opening half as they built a 61-21 lead.
