The Laporte boys have only two games remaining in the regular season, and they would like to win one of them and snap their 10-game losing streak.
The 1-19 Wildcats host Lake of the Woods, their only win of the season, this week, and on Feb. 28 close out the regular season at Sebeka.
Last week Laporte came up just short at Hill City 57-51, only to get mauled 77-35 at Northome-Kelliher two nights later.
Laporte was without the services of Caine Richardson, while Chris McDougall fouled out early in the second half on two questionable fouls.
Noah Reimer led Laporte with 11 points and Justin Clyde scored nine. McDougall scored all six of his points in the first half as Laporte trailed 41-20 at the break.
Cedric Barrett led the Mustangs with 21 points and Landon Charnoski scored 12.
The Section 5A playoffs begin March 2 with play-in games.
Hornets hold off Laporte
Laporte came so close to getting their second win of the season at Hill City Feb. 10.
Trailing 31-20 at the half, the Wildcats cut the lead to three with about three minutes to go, but the Hornets made a big three-pointer and sank their foul shots down the stretch for a 57-51 win.
Coach Linaes Whiting said the Wildcats had a couple of opportunities to tie the game or cut the lead to one, but they couldn’t get their shots to drop late in the game.
The difference were the seven three-pointers Hill City sank, compared to only two for Laporte. Five of those threes came in the second half and four were by Taylor Wagner, who sank his final one to give the Hornets a 52-46 lead.
Smith made two baskets in the final minute for Laporte, and Clyde sank a free throw, but the Hornets went 5-7 from the foul line to close the game out.
McDougall led Laporte with 15 points and also had 12 rebounds. Smith scored all 11 of his points in the second half and also had 10 boards.
Richardson finished with 10 points, Ethan Moss scored six and Clyde added five. Clyde also had four steals to lead the team.
Laporte shot much better from the foul line than in their recent games, going 15-24, and 12-18 in the second half.
Seth St. Martin led Hill City with 18 points, Wagner tossed in 12 and Jon Gowell scored all 11 of his in the first half.
Gowell, Hill City’s big center, did not play the second half after he picked up a second technical. Both teams were assessed a technical foul before the game started for dunking during warm-ups. Richardson made 1-2 and Gowell made both his foul shots.
