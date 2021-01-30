Pine River-Backus won their first game of the season Jan. 21, trouncing visiting Laporte 83-30.
The Wildcats fell behind 42-13 at the break to fall to 0-1 on the season.
Sophomore Justin Clyde led Laporte with 18 points, while senior Gibson Smith scored six.
Brady Bristow, who led the 1-3 Tigers with 19 points, was one of four players to score in double figures.
The Wildcats have 12 more game on the schedule including a home this week with Blackduck. Their next two games are Feb. 11 at Northland and the next night against visiting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, who currently sits at 0-3.
