The Wildcats have gotten off to good starts recently against Northland Conference foes Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and now Nevis, but the problem is they can’t put two good halves together.
Facing Nevis Thursday night, host Laporte led 13-12 about nine minutes in, but that quickly changed as the Tigers closed the half on a 37-2 run. Laporte outscored Nevis 35-24 in the second half but still fell 74-50.
“I was happy with our performance. When we played them earlier this season we were beaten 89-21. The growth and improvement is starting to show five weeks later,” said Coach Tony Patterson.
Laporte also shot the ball well, including going 6-15 from behind the arc. But they struggled against Nevis’ press and zone, especially during that first-half run where the Wildcats had about 15 turnovers.
“Their defense really held us in check in the first half, but we did much better in the second. I was proud of the effort after falling behind by so much,” the coach said.
Justin Clyde and Jacob Sheets led Laporte with 13 points, with Clyde also having 14 rebounds. Grant Hamilton tossed in 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds, with Matthew Ingram finishing with nine points.
Laporte has four games in five days with road contests at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Pine River-Backus, and home games with Lake of the Woods and Blackduck. Next week they host Sebeka and Red Lake, and travel to Northome-Kelliher.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.