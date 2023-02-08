 The Wildcats have gotten off to good starts recently against Northland Conference foes Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and now Nevis, but the problem is they can’t put two good halves together.

Facing Nevis Thursday night, host Laporte led 13-12 about nine minutes in, but that quickly changed as the Tigers closed the half on a 37-2 run. Laporte outscored Nevis 35-24 in the second half but still fell 74-50.

