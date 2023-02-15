Laporte Boys basketball team beat lake of the woods
Photo by Dean Morrill

Laporte scored the first 18 points of their home game with Lake of the Woods Thursday afternoon.

The lead would swell to more than 20 points as the Wildcats continued to attack the Bears’ zone, and not only score inside, but make a couple of three-pointers.

