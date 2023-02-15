Laporte scored the first 18 points of their home game with Lake of the Woods Thursday afternoon.
The lead would swell to more than 20 points as the Wildcats continued to attack the Bears’ zone, and not only score inside, but make a couple of three-pointers.
After those two three-pointers from junior Matthew Ingram, Laporte decided to continue to launch more threes that missed instead of attacking the basket that was working so well. The Bears answered with a run of their own and the lead quickly shrank to 31-23 with about a minute to go in the half.
Another time out by Coach Tony Patterson helped the situation, as Laporte went on a 7-0 run over the final 50 seconds — highlighted by Justin Clyde’s half-court heave just before the buzzer — that gave the Wildcats some breathing room.
With the momentum firmly in their grasp, Laporte started the second half on 13-6 run on their way to a 77-45 win.
Clyde led the way with 24 points, with 16 coming in the first half. He also had 11 rebounds, seven steals and four assists.
Grant Hamilton finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ingram also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, with Jacob Sheets finishing with 10 points.
Justin Honer scored all eight of his points in the second half and also had six boards. Pierre Nesbit sank a three-pointer toward the end of the game.
Laporte only turned the ball over 10 times, while they forced the Bears into 24.
Garrett Jenson led the Bears with 20 points, and Landen Maki scored 13.
The 3-17 Wildcats have three games this week. They host both Sebeka and Red Lake, and travel to Northome-Kelliher. Next week they are at Littlefork-Big Falls and host Cass Lake-Bena.
Tigers beat Laporte
A day after getting their third win of the season, Laporte had a huge letdown and lost 92-32 at home to Blackduck Friday night.
It didn’t help matters that Hamilton was out sick and Clyde, who was also under the weather, only played sparingly.
Sheets led the way with 12 points, Ingram scored six, and Jacob Smith had five points and five rebounds.
“We didn’t come ready to play. Blackduck is a really good team. They’re big, fast and strong,” Coach Patterson said.
Tigers beat Laporte
Laporte trailed host Pine River-Backus by 23 points at the half and never recovered, falling 76-40 Feb. 7.
Four Tigers finished in double figures with Irvin Tulenchik leading the way with 21 points. Jared Hamilton finished with 18 points, Andrew Bueckers scored 12 and Rian Struss had 11.
Clyde led Laporte with 16 points with Ingram scoring 13. The rest of Laporte’s players combined to score 11 points.
The Wildcats also lost 79-49 at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Feb. 6, with no stats available from either game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.