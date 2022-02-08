The Laporte boys fell to 0-14 on the season by losing all three of their games last week, but the bigger story was the injury that junior guard Justin Clyde suffered in their 62-47 home loss to Lake of the Woods Feb. 1.
Clyde, the team’s leading scorer who had 26 points, suffered an injury during the game, but he did return to action. The injury was a little more serious than thought and could sideline him for a couple of weeks.
Grant Hamilton finished with 12 points, while Hudson Smith led the team with seven rebounds.
Laporte only trailed by a couple of points late in the first half, but the Bears used a couple second-chance baskets to close on a mini run for a 30-23 lead.
Offensive rebounds proved to be the difference in the second half as the Bears finished with a 12-0 advantage on second-chance points. Laporte did not have an offensive board in the first half and had six in the second half.
The Bears had three players score in double figures with Waylon Johnson leading the way with 22 points. Garrett Jensen finished with 12 points and Wyatt Shaw added 10.
Going forward, Laporte now has only seven players suiting up. Matthew Ingram, who has been out a few weeks with a wrist injury, could possibly be back this week.
Laporte also lost 105-33 at Nevis Thursday night and 82-51 at Sebeka Jan. 31.
In the Sebeka loss, Jacob Sheets led Laporte with 20 points, Hamilton scored 15 and Clyde scored 10.
Laporte travels to Lake of the Woods and Blackduck this week, and hosts Northome-Kelliher next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.