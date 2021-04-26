Kaden Reierson gave up only one hit and struck out eight as Laporte won their first game of the season by a 10-2 score at Red Lake Thursday.
Reierson had a no-hitter going until the fifth when a two-out single scored a runner who reached by walk.
Caine Richardson and Bryce Kline each had two singles and scored twice, Reierson had two doubles and scored twice, Gibson Smith walked twice, stole three bases and scored twice, and Owen Tisland had a walk and scored one run.
Richardson and Kline each had RBI singles, Smith and Justin Clyde RBI sac flies, and Alex Forseman an RBI fielder’s choice.
The Warriors’ first run came in the second on a walk, stolen base and passed ball.
In the nightcap, Laporte led 4-0 entering the fifth inning. Then the Warriors scored eight unearned runs off six fielding errors on their way to an 8-4 win.
Forseman did not allow a hit and struck out five through the first four innings, but the five runners he faced in the fifth all reached on errors.
Clyde came on in relief and faced nine batters, of which three scored.
Wyatt Johannsen opened the scoring in the first as he singled and scored on a passed ball.
In the third inning Laporte scored three more times. Both Smith and Reierson walked and each stole their way around into scoring position. Smith stole home and Reierson scored on Forseman’s RBI double. Forseman would later score on Kline’s single.
This week the Wildcats travel to Northome-kelliher and host Blackduck, and next week are at Cass Lake-Bena.
