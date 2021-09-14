Fertile-Beltrami returned three punts for scores and scored the rest of their touchdowns all in the first half in a 68-0 win over visiting Laporte Friday night.
The Falcons scored seven times in the first quarter to take a 45-0 lead, and added three more touchdowns in the second
Laporte was able to move the ball and twice was in scoring position, including once at the four-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Caleb Howg rushed 21 times for 80 yards, Brayden Dierkhising had 27 yards on five carries and Wyatt Lahr ran five times for 17 yards. Lahr also returned a punt 28 yards, while Dierkhising had 105 return yards and Caine Richardson 31.
“I was happy we were able to move the ball, which was much better than the week before,” said Coach AJ Dombeck. “They’re a quick team, and if they got outside on us they were gone.”
On the defensive side, Laporte was unable to force a turnover and had no sacks. Owen Tisland led with six tackles, Howg had five, Travis Shepard four, with Isaac Clyde, Steven Brockman, Wesley Thuney and Lahr each having three tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.