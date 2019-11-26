Laporte football team held an awards banquet last Thursday night with several players receiving both team and district awards.
Coach AJ Dombeck lauded the players and thanked the parents for all the support they gave this season.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 1-8 record. Laporte’s 14-0 win over Northern Freeze in the regular-season finale that was also Parent’s Night, snapped a 14-year, 77-game losing streak.
Dombeck handed out 13 awards to those leading the team in stats, recognized two seniors and the team’s District 9 West Sub-District North All-District player, and presented plaques to the four captains.
Seniors Chris McDougall and Vinnie Taviani were presented helmets for their leadership over the last few seasons. The two, along with juniors Gibson Smith and Devon Lafriniere, were the team captains.
Smith was the team’s choice for being selected to the District 9 All-District Team as he led all the other teams with 97 tackles. He also led Laporte with kickoff return yards at 267, six punt return yards, fumble recoveries with three and tied for the team lead with one caused fumble.
McDougall led the Wildcats with three sacks, four batted passes and had 919 punting yards.
Lafriniere had the team’s most receiving yards with 240 and led with two interceptions.
Junior Wyatt Johannsen led the team with 309 rushing yards and scored the team’s most points with 20, while junior Isaiah Johnson led with 427 passing yards.
Freshman Justin Clyde led with five pass deflections.
The six other players who tied with one forced fumble were Clyde, Kian Hagen, Howg, Johannsen, McDougall and Noah Reimer.
Freshmen Noah Reimer and Caleb Howg were also lauded for finishing in the District 9 Top 10 in tackles with 88 and 73 respectively.
Those receiving letters in addition to the award winners, were Kian Hagen, Bryce Kline, Richard Mallum, Ethan Moss, Kaden Reierson, Dylan Smith, Hudson Smith and Bennett Westrum.
