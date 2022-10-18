There was a lot to celebrate on the football field Friday night in Laporte as the Wildcats hosted Cass Lake-Bena in their final home game of the season.
It was not only Parent’s Night but Homecoming, so all the parents and coronation court were all recognized at halftime.
When the game ended, Laporte managed to get their first win of the season with an 18-14 score.
Coach Lincoln Ryan said he was so proud of the boys for how they played and for meeting a season goal to win a game.
“The guys brought a lot of energy and showed they wanted it more,” the coach stated. “I was super happy with how they played.”
Laporte’s offense dominated most of the first half to take a 12-0 lead. Justin Clyde scored the first touchdown on a 28-yard run in the first quarter, and scored again in the second quarter on a 42-yard romp.
The Panthers finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a fumble recovery and score. Clyde once again scored to extend the lead to 18-6 heading into the final 12 minutes.
A touchdown and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter cut Laporte’s lead to four. The Panthers got the ball back and drove inside the 10-yard line, but Laporte’s defense was up to the task and forced a turnover on downs.
“Our defense won us the game. We only gave up one score and pretty much played lock-down defense all game long,” Ryan said.
Clyde finished the game with 153 yards on 27 carries. Toby Opsal picked up a couple yards on five carries and caught a 12-yard pass from Richard Mallum.
Laporte did turn the ball over four times, but the defense came up with five takeaways.
Owen Tisland forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries, Mallum had one interception and Clyde had one fumble recovery.
Tre Walker led the team with nine tackles and one sack, Hudson Smith had eight tackles and one sack, Clyde had eight tackles, Justin Honer and Wyatt Lahr with five tackles each, Mallum four tackles including one for a loss, Opsal four tackles and Tisland three tackles.
Laporte closes out the regular season at Blackduck Wednesday night, which has a 5-2 record.
Prior to their Homecoming win, Laporte fell 56-14 to Warren-Alvarado-Olso, 57-12 to Fertile-Beltrami, 42-0 to Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl, 54-14 to Clearbrook-Gonvick, 64-0 to Nevis and 46-26 to Park Christian.
